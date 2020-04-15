Hear about the in-depth stories of the Louvre Abu Dhabi highlights and architecture

Image Credit: Supplied

The first Louvre museum to open outside Paris, filled with all that history and art that testify to great civilisations, is offering free access to more virtual tours, video, audio and downloadable activities.

This ensures that the museum’s stories of cultural connections, as told by its artworks and exhibitions, remain accessible to all.

There are over 150 tours and they are offered in seven languages, including Arabic, English, French, Mandarin, Russian, German and Hindi revealing the captivating stories behind the exhibits. The unique and universal narrative follows the curators’ tour of the museum.

The app is available for download on iOS and Google play and it is free of charge.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi opened to the public in November 2017. The museum galleries tell a chronological history of human creativity that explores the shared ideas and issues that have defined our common humanity from pre-history to the present.

Image Credit: Screengrab