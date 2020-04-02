Image Credit: Giphy

As some of you may know, our ‘Going Out’ section is usually reserved for stories about things to do and places to visit outside of the house. Like where to find the best shawarma in Sharjah and how to visit Dubai’s top locations for free. However during the current global situation, leaving the house is not at the top of our To-Do list right now.

So this weekend, we will continue to focus on things you can do at home. What shows to binge on, how to stay entertained, healthy and new recipes to try.

Take part in a virtual talent show

Lucky Voice Dubai announces their Lucky Scrub Challenge. Film yourself washing your hands and singing your favourite song to win prizes. For two weeks, Lucky Voice is combining washing your hands and your musical talent, and setting everyone a challenge. They are inviting Dubai to film themselves washing their hands, singing along to their favourite Karaoke song, to be in with the chance of winning some prizes to redeem once they're back up and running again. Prizes include Apple Ear pods from their friends at Liv Bank, a karaoke session for 10 people, brunch tables and more.

Here’s what you have to do:

• Film yourself singing along to your favourite part of a song

• Share it on your IG story & directly into the LV Instagram inbox

• Tag @Luckyvoicedubai, use the #luckyscrubchallenge and tag 3 friends to take on the challenge next

Winners will be announced on April 16 and prizes will be chosen for Best Video, Best Male, Best Female, Funniest Video, Most Original Video, The ‘It’s so bad it’s good’ and The Best Singer.

Try Oregano's lunch deal with your fam

Orgeano offers a specialWow Family Deal lunch, where you can get two pasta dishes or two regular pizzas, plus chicken nuggets for Dh79. The orderes are prepared and handled under stringent hygienic and safe conditions, while ensuring customers continue to enjoy their classic flavours. This Wow Family Deal is available as contactless home delivery through a phone call (card or cash payment) from the Oregano outlets below:

Locations Media City, Jumeirah Island, Al Furjan, Al Quoz, DIP, The Villa, DSO, MIrdif, Motor City, Al Forsan in Abu Dhabi

"Build" a cinema in your home

Cinemas in Dubai are have been closed since March 15th as a preventive measure against Covid-19 with online bookings for cinemas in Dubai already halted. You shouldn't even be leaving your house at this point, unless it is absolutely necessary. So the best thing to do right now is to try and make your life at home as pleasant as possible. Whether you are a parent who needs to keep kids busy, or you're bored and living alone, this fun "Movie Theatre" project might be nice for everyone. Having an at home cinema experience can come in different levels, whether it's a full on blow out movie under the stars, or just the right snacks in your living room that make you feel like you went there.

Stay in the loop with Tiktok

Amidst the global concerns around coronavirus (COVID-19), short-form video platform TikTok is taking steps to help its community by providing access to information in partnership with trusted health organizations, and supporting users around the world in ways that are positive and beneficial through initiatives.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF are some of the entities now using TikTok to share useful content and shed light on how to stay safe. At the same time, many TikTok creators are also playing an important role in sharing tips on staying safe. Keep watching to learn more.

Watch one or two 'Pandemic' themed movies

At this point in time, more and more people are watching pandemic themed movies. Even though you might wonder why they are spending their time watching pandemic movies, it does in some way alleviate stress we feel from our currently real life situation. We've put together a list of 25 pandemic themed films that you can stream at home. To.... calm your nerves. Or to make you more anxious, who knows?

Try a new dessert recipe with celeb choclatier Pierre Marcolini

World-renowned chocolatier, Pierre Marcolini, shares one of his most popular recipes with us, so you are able to replicate at home, with (or without) your kids. Whip up his Flourless Chocolate Cake or Crème Brûlée using his Instagram tutorial

Here are the ingredients you need for Pierre Marcolini’s Flourless Chocolate Cake:

Ingredients:

• 4 egg yolks

• 40 g powdered sugar

• 6 egg whites

• 50 g dark chocolate 70 per cent

• 10 g butter

Bake Time: 180 degrees Celsius for 20-25 minutes

