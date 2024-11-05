Saudi Arabia: Air Arabia Holding’s Pakistani subsidiary Fly Jinnah announced Tuesday that it is expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia with the launch of a direct route connecting Lahore and Jeddah. Starting November 16, Fly Jinnah said it would operate four weekly non-stop flights between the two cities, which are scheduled to increase to daily flights by December 6.

A Fly Jinnah spokesperson said, “We are excited to further enhance our presence in Saudi Arabia with our new route to Jeddah, offering greater accessibility for our customers.” The new route to Jeddah joins the airline’s recently introduced direct flights from Lahore to Riyadh and Dammam.

“This expansion underlines Fly Jinnah’s commitment to continuously offering travellers more affordable and value-driven travel options while contributing to stronger ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” the spokesperson added.

By offering more direct travel options, Fly Jinnah said it aims to meet the increasing demand for affordable and reliable connections between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for business and leisure travellers. The carrier has a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft. It has been providing domestic and international flights from major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta since launch.

The airline’s international network from Lahore also includes routes to Sharjah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah, while also serving Bahrain, Muscat, and Sharjah from Islamabad.

In June this year, Fly Jinnah commenced operations at Bahrain International Airport. The airline will be operating two weekly flights to Islamabad Airport.