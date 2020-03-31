Building your own cinema at home could transform your movie "going" experience

Image Credit: Istock

Dubai: Cinemas in Dubai are have been closed since March 15th as a preventive measure against Covid-19 with online bookings for cinemas in Dubai already halted. You shouldn't even be leaving your house at this point, unless it is absolutely necessary.

So the best thing to do right now is to try and make your life at home as pleasant as possible.

Whether you are a parent who needs to keep kids busy, or you're bored and living alone, this fun "Movie Theatre" project might be nice for everyone.

Having an at home cinema experience can come in different levels, whether it's a full on blow out movie under the stars, or just the right snacks in your living room that make you feel like you went there.

Before we get into it, here's what you will need:

A projector A large screen (optional) Comfy seats, bean bags or pillows Snacks Speakers (recommended for outdoor screenings)

Here are the different ways you can enjoy a movie night at home:

Outdoor movie nights under the stars

There's something special and different about watching movies outdoors. The Al fresco viewing experience is a unique spin on your typical movie night. You get the cool opportunity to stream blockbusters under the stars in your own backyard.

For outdoor movie viewing, we recommend:

The DR. J Professional

Image Credit: Amazon

What is it? An LED video projector with powerful brightness. It is made for outdoor movies with the family. The projector lamps lasts 40,000 hours and the watching size is 32 inches x 176 inches with projector distance 1.5m-5m from the screen. You can also connect your home theater system or surround sound system to get a better sound quality. Recommended to use in dark environment.

Why we like it? It comes with a free screen. Perfect for the outdoors

How much is it? Dh329.99

Where to get it? Amazon.ae

Cozy indoor movie nights

For indoor movie nights, things are a little simpler. Since most people have furniture to sit on (check!) and a white wall at some place within their homes to project the film on to (no need to buy a screen!) then all that's really left is the projector and the snacks. Indoors you also have better control over the light and sound levels.

For indoor movie viewing, we recommend:

The Bison Mini LED Projector 600 Lumens

Image Credit: Noon

What is it? A small and affordable projector with a high lumens ratio (powerful light). It comes with a built in HDMI a, USB and SD card slot, which means you can connect it to all your devices.

Why we like it? It's simple and easy to operate. LED projectors run cooler, so it consumes less energy.

How much is it? Dh149

Where to get it? Noon.com

Movie theatre snacks you can make better at home

Popcorn

Image Credit: Pexels

How can we not start with the most quintessential movie theatre snack? You will be happy to hear that making popcorn at home is at least 800 per cent cheaper than buying it at a movie theatre.

Movie theatres make a lot of their money by selling snacks. Make your own popcorn at home by getting really creative. If you love cheese popcorn, add some finely grated cheese as soon as it comes out of the microwave. Or make your own caramel at home, simply by melting sugar with a bit of water.

Or for my very favourite, popcorn with Cheetos. Crush half a bag of Cheetosto dust and mix them with the popcorn before adding the other half of the bag as full pieces to enjoy with the popcorn.

Nachos

Image Credit: Pexels

This one you can make better than in the movie theatre, since you will (hopefully) be using real cheese, instead the sticky stuff being pumped out.

Heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Spread your store bought nachos on a tray and cover with any shredded cheese that you love. I like to use a mix of mozzarella and red cheddar. Bake for 10 min or until the cheese gets all melty. Best nachos you'll ever have.

Hot dog

Image Credit: Pexels

Since you have all the decision making abilities in your own home, you can choose the kind of hotdogs that you want to buy. Low fat, vegan, chicken or jumbo franks. Once you've selected your hot dogs and cooked them, I love to give them a quick and final fry with a tsp. of butter in a pan, to get that brown colour and a little crispy texture on the skin.

For the bun, I like to use a brioche bun, which you can get at some supermarkets. Open the bun up and place it inside facing down on the pan, in which you've made the hot dog. It gets warm, toasty and golden brown. Add any condiments you like. I put a lot of cheese. Enjoy.

Extra movie night must haves

A cozy blanket

A soda or juice that you love

Comfy pajamas or sweatpants