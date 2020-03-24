Here's a list of some scary, timeless classics that will help you get over your boredom

Image Credit: Multiple sources

Dubai: If you are cult horror movie lover, then you might enjoy going through this checklist of scary movies that can provide some escapism during this time.

Here’s a list of some scary, timeless classics that will help you do just that.

The Exorcist

A real case of possession that happened in a Washington suburb, Exorcist is the most frightening movie ever made. Regan, an adolescent girl, living with her mother in Georgetown, Washington, exhibits strange and dangerous symptoms. When all medical possibilities are exhausted, her mother summons an exorcist...

The Omen

Gregory Peck, the ambassador to the United States, substitutes his stillborn baby with another without his wife’s knowledge. However, it takes only a few years for him to realise that the little boy with an angelic face is the “devil’s own”, who can only be killed with the seven daggers of Meggado.

Frankenstein

Made in 1931, after Mary Shelly’s novel by the same name, this horror movie played in almost the all languages of the world, clearly stood way ahead of its time. Dr. Frankenstein creates a monster from body parts of various corpses. Frankenstein’s bewildered but innocent childlike nature, his quest for knowledge and search for his 'father' gives him a persona that will make you sympathetic towards the monster.

Silence of the Lambs

This movie makes Jack the Ripper’s serial killing spree look tame. It has brilliant performances by Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter whose stare is colder than death, and Jodie Foster, a young FBI agent, assigned to find a missing woman to save her from a psychopathic serial killer.

Psycho

The 1960 Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Psycho, still remains one of the best movies of all times, particularly for its brilliant cinematography.

Marion Crane, fed up with the way life has treated her, heads to see her boyfriend Sam, with wads of money in her purse. She ends up at the Bates Motel where she meets Norman Bates, a troubled young man obsessed with his mother.

The Evil Dead

Five college students on vacation unwittingly resurrect demons sleeping in the woods. One by one they become possessed until only one man remains to fend himself from the evil. It is "the most ferociously original horror movie I have ever seen", according to spook master Stephen King.

The Shining

In this Stanley Kubrick's 1980-made movie, Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson)

gets a job in hotel, which closes down during winter, and Torrance and his family are the only occupants present in the hotel, which also happens to be haunted by the ghost of Mr. Grady, the former custodian of the hotel who murdered his wife and his two daughters...

Rosemary's Baby

This movie probably started the trend of “devil’s own” child being born out of a human womb. When Rosemary and her new husband, Guy, move into a new apartment, they meet a friendly elderly couple. But when another girl in the block commits suicide, and strange things start happening around, the pregnant Rosemary begins to suspect her child may be the devil himself.

The Thing

John Carpenter's 1982 remake of The Thing is the story about an American scientific expedition to the Antarctic that discovers an alien life-form with the ability to make humans as their host body... so no one knows who the bad guys are.

Alien