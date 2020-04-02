The wait is over as OSN’s VOD services roll out Disney+ Original content locally

The Mandalorian Image Credit: Disney

Disney+ Originals content is officially launching parts of its catalogue on OSN in the UAE today, with the full catalogue set to roll out on April 9, a representative for OSN confirmed to Gulf News tabloid.

The spokesperson, who said that the company’s streaming service Wavo has been rebranded to simply OSN, revealed that Disney+ Originals will begin to stream some of its content through OSN starting on April 2.

However, the full Disney+ Originals catalogue will launch next week. Disney+ Originals content includes Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’.

However, there are no imminent plans to launch the Disney+ standalone platform in the region.

“Given that we currently do not plan to launch Disney+ as a standalone service in the region in the near future, we are pleased to work with OSN to bring Disney+ Originals to viewers in the Middle East,” said Amit Malhotra, Regional Lead, Content Sales and Distribution, The Walt Disney Company. “This unique distribution strategy, designed specifically for this region, will provide fans and families the opportunity to enjoy world-class original content and amazing storytelling from our extensive portfolio of brands right now in these difficult times.”

Disney magic

Launch of Disney+ in the US and Canada Image Credit: Social Media

“We’re delighted to strengthen our alliance with Disney to bring the magic of Disney’s storytelling to our loyal customers,” said Patrick Tillieux, CEO of OSN in a comment sent to Gulf News tabloid.

“Adding Disney+ Originals to our boxes and streaming services is a huge milestone for us and reinforces our commitment to offering premium content to our regional audience from only the most exceptional brands.

“By making the OSN streaming service available across all our platforms — TV, mobile, laptops, tablets, games consoles, and streaming boxes — the whole family can enjoy uninterrupted world-class entertainment unrivalled by any other platform.”

Viewers will now be able to access a host of Disney’s original films, series, documentaries, game shows, talk shows and specials.

‘The Mandalorian’, which launched famed Baby Yoda meme online, is the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, and will be among the available titles from Disney+ Originals on OSN.

Additionally streaming is a new scripted series titled ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’, set at the real-life East High, which was featured in the hit film franchise, starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

Docu-series ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’, from the National Geographic, will also be available.

Films such as the live-action ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’ are included in the package.

OSN’s new streaming service is available on their website, mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV and select smart TVs (Samsung and LG TV). A monthly subscription to OSN’s video-on-demand services is $9.50 per month.

Disney+ launched as a subscription video on-demand streaming service on November 12, 2019 in Canada, the Netherlands and the United States. It has since expanded to more countries.