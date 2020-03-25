Image Credit: Pexels

Just because gyms are closed doesn’t mean you have to miss your workout. Staying home tends to mean more eating and less moving for many of us, but you have to stay motivated.

Here are some of our favourite at home workouts to try in Dubai

Crank

The Al Serkal fitness house have been streaming their Shape classes that are easy for anyone stuck at home to complete. This class involve a lot of HIIT movements with body weight workouts. Over last few weeks Crank has released a series of at home Shape and Stretch classes for anyone to be able to access and complete. If you have equipment all you need is one dumbbell, if not then using your body weight is fine.

NRG Fitness

Work out from home with the NRG coaches, the rotation will see HIIT, core, yoga and spin with both static and live posts, burn up to 300 calories in 30 minutes with the at home experience. With no equipment required, this is the ideal way to keep fit and healthy during the isolation weeks. Check out the NRG Instagram page for updates.

NRG are also offering the hiring of equipment such as weights and step raisers for Dh150 per week, meaning you get a full body workout without having to buy any equipment! Message NRG on Instagram for more information. They have recently added the hiring of the spin bikes as well.

Fitness First

At the moment Fitness First trainers have been proactively uploading workouts from their homes onto the Fitness First ME Instagram page to help their members and public stay fit while at home. This includes, bodyweight sessions, classes with kids and tips to stay healthy. They are also doing live stream sessions via Instagram and Facebook. They are also uploading 30-minute workout sessions on YouTube. So you really have no excuse. Anyone in the UAE can access these workouts.

Yoga La Vie

The yoga studio on the palm is offering free Instagram live yoga class videos. If you are more of a relaxed workout and inner peace kind of person (and who doesn’t need that right about now?), then check out Yoga La Vie’s insta page for more.

Native Club

Native Club, the indoor and outdoor gym at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, is launching a new series of at-home IGTV training sessions called #MondayMotivation. The expert trainers from Native Club remain dedicated to keeping everybody fit and strong while they remain indoors. Published on Mondays on @zabeelhousethegreens’ IGTV, the team of fitness pros will help fire up the feel-good endorphins with a broad range of at-home workouts. Featuring various high intensity routines which can be done in the home, as well as a mini-series introducing the foundations of yoga and mindfulness, there’s even an episode incorporating household items into your session.

A life of Education

Dubai entrepreneurs Caroline Leon and Keith O’Malley-Farrell have recently launched A life of Education – the world’s first online fitness education platform. They’ve uploaded a tonne of free workout content including HIIT, TRX, Family workouts, Zumba, Yoga, Pilates, Mediation etc to support people at home during these times. “Mental and physical wellbeing is what drives our business so to be able to support those at home with free workouts was the least we could do. We will get through this together!” Caroline told Gulf News.

Les Mills

In these uncertain times, Les Mills is providing a free digital option for their gym partners to pass on to their members. This will enable members to stay engaged and active by working out at home since all UAE gyms are closed due to corona virus. This platform will be free to use and will not collect any data from users. It has over 100 workout options across 8 categories that are ready to play right now. The workouts will remain open and available as long as the Coronavirus situation continues to cause disruption in the market. Les Mills hope that this free offer will help their partners and their members to stay fit and active during this time. Members should contact their Les Mills facility for more details on how to gain access.

Barry's Bootcamp

Everyone knows Barry's Bootcamp classes are tough. The 60 minute classes include HIIT cardio and lots of floor work. Barry's is offering their workouts for free as 30 minute online Instagram Live videos. Check out their schedule on their Instagram.

The Warehouse Gym

Train at home with Warehouse Gym, as each trainer uploads daily videos of different workouts that you can do at home. Their workout videos also come with a list of the workouts so you can know exactly what you are getting into before starting the video.

