Amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, Ben Affleck has expressed nothing but admiration for his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, particularly highlighting her stellar performance in their upcoming film 'Unstoppable'.

Affleck, who co-produced the movie, discussed the film's success and his respect for Lopez's work during a recent interview.

As per E! News, the actor and producer spoke about the significance of passion in filmmaking, noting how the dedication of the cast and crew made 'Unstoppable' stand out.

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," Affleck explained.

He highlighted the commitment of the film's cast, which includes Lopez, Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale, all of whom, he says, were deeply invested in the film's story.

Affleck, who is also involved in the promotion of his film, 'Small Things Like These', added that he and his producing partner Matt Damon share a strong belief in the power of storytelling and the importance of an actor's connection to the material.

"We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story," he remarked, as per E! News.

When asked about Lopez's role in 'Unstoppable', Affleck did not hold back in his praise. "Jennifer's spectacular," he said, emphasising that her performance, along with the contributions of her co-stars, helped bring the film to life.

"We believed in the right people, and 'Unstoppable' is another example of that," he concluded, as per E! News.

Affleck's kind words reflect a shared professional commitment between the former couple to support their project, despite their ongoing divorce.

At the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, director William Goldenberg noted that there was no tension or awkwardness on set, despite the ongoing divorce.

"It's always been about the movie, and that's their personal business," he said, stressing that the focus remained on the work at hand, reported E! News.

While Affleck has yet to publicly discuss the details of his divorce, his positive remarks come shortly after Jennifer Lopez opened up about their breakup in an interview for a magazine, as per E! News.

Lopez recently shared her thoughts on self-growth and independence following the end of their marriage.

"You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete," she explained, adding, "Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."