Dubai: Easter food is the best kind of food. Roasts, chocolate eggs and hot cross buns. We’ve got your self-isolating Easter covered. This year, bring the traditional Easter Sunday roast to your home.

Roasts

The Duck Hook

The gastropub at Dubai Hills Golf Club, is with new delivery options on its legendary ‘roast with the most’ feasts. Aligning with the UAE’s message to #stayhome, The Duck Hook’s Easter roasts arrive par-cooked - so home schooling parents and work from home-ers can tuck into the full trimmings with minimal kitchen fuss. Only available via delivery between April 7 to 12, The Duck Hook’s roast options include Roast Beef with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish sauce, beef gravy, Roast with sage and onion stuffing balls, veal cocktail sausages wrapped in veal bacon, cranberry sauce and chicken gravy or Roast Lamb with mint sauce, lamb gravy, all served with roast potatoes, roast parsnips, buttered carrots, broccoli and cauliflower. Traditional British desserts include apple crumble with custard, baked lemon cheesecake, or sticky toffee pudding with toffee sauce. All roast orders also come complete with a homemade chocolate Easter egg filled with candy. Four home-made hot cross buns with Cornish salter butter are a Dh15 add-on.

Prices start at Dh265 (or Dh325 including dessert) When: Between April 7 – 12

Reform Social & Grill

Reform will bring Easter home to you and your family. They are offering a set menu which includes hot cross buns with jam, a selection of cold cuts, reform chutney and a full Easter roast with all the trimmings. There’s a three course and four course Easter feast menu. Plus, you can also order a bag of Easter crafts for the kids with including Easter egg painting and slime making. The Reform Easter feast is available to order over WhatsApp directly from the restaurant. Make sure you place your order 24 hours in advance.

Prices for the three course meal for 2 people is Dh200, four-course meal for two is Dh399 When: Available this Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 7.30pm.

Couqley

The French Bistro will deliver a classic cooked roasted turkey to your home. It comes with a variety of signature Couqley sides, like wild mushroom stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, grilled rosemary vegetables, and delicious gravy. Customers will also receive a generous portion of wild rice and Couqley’s signature summer salad with cranberries and pomegranate. If you place their order for the April 10, 11 or 12 you will also receive a complimentary Burrata and Ricotta Kunafa perfect for sharing between six people. Choose your own turkey from 3 different sizes - for 6-8 persons, 8-10 persons or 10-12 persons. A truffle butter basted skin is also available for an additional charge.

Prices start at Dh649

McGettigans

Enjoy a delicious roast dinner on Easter Sunday (and Saturday!) with McGettigan’s Easter Family Roast Special. It comes with roast beef ribeye, mint sauce, garlic with a side of roasted rosemary potatoes, carrot and parsnip mash, Yorkshire pudding and broccoli. The meal deal is perfect for two adults and two kids.

Priced at Dh199, order on Deliveroo

Treats

London Dairy Café

London Dairy Café is offering freshly-baked hot cross buns and Easter cookies to celebrate Easter at the comfort of your own homes. From April 9 to 19, Dubai residents can also enjoy London Dairy Café’s wide range of all-day breakfast items, specialty coffee, gourmet fare and delicious bakery goods with a 25 per cent saving on their food delivery via Chatfood. As an added bonus, the Easter cookies are complimentary with a minimum Dh50 purchase.

Price for hot cross buns are Dh10 for 1, Dh40 for 6 pieces, Easter Cookies are free with every Dh50 delivery and a 25 per cent discount on the entire menu for delivery orders made through Chatfood When: From April 9 to 19

Sugargram

This Easter Sugargram is offering an Itty Bitty Cupcake City box. Inside readers can choose from an assortment of flavours to gift their loved ones. Including the Mrs. Weasley, (Red Velvet) inspired, Lots of Lotus (lotus flavoured, obvs.), the Sasha Speculoos, Jelly Jennifer (Peanut butter and jelly) or even the Basic Becky (chocolate chip) and many more flavours. Order online through Deliveroo or ChatFood your Sugargram box for some special Easter cupcakes.

Prices start at Dh30 for 5 bite sized cupcakes.

Pierre Marcolini

For his latest Easter collection, Pierre Marcolini takes inspiration from an enchanted garden full of playful rabbits. The Easter treats include traditionally made petit praline eggs in a variety of flavours as well as little bunnies available in dark, milk, or white chocolate. Each chocolate is made at the Pierre Marcolini Maison.

Prices are Dh60 for the rabbits and Dh275 for the eggs

Looshi's

Looshi’s has created limited edition cake pops to deliver the spirit of Easter to your doorstep via Deliveroo. The cake pops will come in the shape of colourful eggs to bring the spirit of Easter to your home. These celebratory Easter egg cake pops are coated in white chocolate and decorated with colourful icing and edible paint, they will only be available for customers to enjoy until April 13 on Deliveroo.

Prices are Dh12 a piece

Marks & Spencer Food

Marks & Spencer is launching a new range of chocolate eggs just in time for Easter, including loveable new characters for kids - Seth the Sloth. Other highlights this year include the Easter Sundae eggs – two milk chocolate eggs overflowing with treats and finished with a chocolate “straw”. The Jumbo Chocolate Button from the Marks & Spencer festive collection has had an Easter makeover, topped with mini speckled eggs and the Extremely Chocolatey Biscuits have been transformed into the new extra-thick Extremely Chocolately Biscuit Egg. The full-size Easter Eggs are joined by a range of mini eggs and treat bags, including a new Big Ears Bunny Tin filled with chocolate farmyard characters, Easter Hunt Buckets filled with foil-wrapped eggs and a Family Egg Hunt pack with mini eggs for hiding around the house and a large golden prize egg.

The new Easter egg range is available in store at Marina Walk and Springs Souk

SugarMoo

SugarMoo always pulls out all the stops for any kind of festivity. For Easter, they’ve launched has launched a range of specially-themed treats, available for delivery. There’s a bunny cake, hot cross bun brownies, birds nest cake, and even a paint your own cookie Easter set.