You can still feel like it's a weekend, even though you're home every day

Image Credit: Giphy

Dubi: Our ‘Going Out’ section was usually reserved for stories about things to do and places to visit outside of the house. Like where to find the best shawarma in Sharjah and how to visit Dubai’s top locations for free. However judging from the current global situation, leaving the house is not the best idea right now.

So, for the last few weeks, we’ve been temporarily renamed to ‘Staying Home’ rather than ‘Going Out’

A section that will focus on things you can do at home. What shows to binge on, how to stay entertained and new recipes to try.

To be honest, there’s not much doing on this weekend, but as usual, we find ways to keep you busy.

1. Try out a new recipe box

Image Credit: Supplied

Jones the Grocer have launched a new range of Home Cooking Recipe Boxes that let you recreate their famous menu dishes in a fun way with the whole family. Each recipe box contains chef-selected produce and artisan retail ingredients. Each Home Cooking Recipe Box includes an ingredient list with quantities measured for each recipe. Cook it your way or check out their social feed for the recipe method. If you post your creation on social media and tag @jonesuae, the peeps at Jones will select one cool creation every month and send the winner one recipe box on the house.

Cost: Ranging from Dh79 to Dh399

2. Take part in the DHA TikTok challenge

Image Credit: Supplied/TikTok

The Dubai Health Authority has partnered with TikTok to launch #ThankYouHeroes challenge. The challenge provides a platform for the UAE TikTok community to express their appreciation for the hard work and dedication shown by the country’s first line of defenders against COVID-19. Additionally, TikTok launched a series of challenges to encourage people to stay safe and positive at home such as the #stayathome challenge. TikTok users throughout the UAE can participate in the #ThankYouHeroes challenge and show appreciation for doctors and nurses fighting against the spread of COVID-19 by creating a video thanking doctors, nurses, paramedics and administrators in the health sector for keeping the UAE community safe using the #ThankYouHeroes hashtag.

3. Do a free workout with Yoga La Vie

If you aren’t someone who practices yoga, you will be surprised to know that it is quite a work out. When I started doing these Yoda La vie workouts, I was shocked at my heart rate and sweatiness levels. It is a perfect workout for those who want to tone and strengthen.

They post daily Instagram lives, so wake up and start your weekend in a relaxing and calm sweat session.

4. Draw your dream car with the kids

Image Credit: Pexels

Since everyone in the UAE is spending more time than ever at home, Toyota has launched the ‘Family Build’ competition to help the community have a bit of fun while staying indoors.

Get your kids into gear and put some crayons, empty boxes, bottles and unused household items to good use, and help them create the car of their dreams, using nothing but material that can be found around the house and some creative imagination. Once built, participants need to upload their creation to their Instagram page, tagging the @ToyotaUAE Instagram page and using the #ToyotaFamilyBuild for a chance of winning a Dh1,000 gift card.

5. Order from your fave neighbourhood eatery

Image Credit: Supplied

Have yourself a treat this weekend and order from Cassette, the modern Parisian café in Al Quoz. Created in tribute to the rich and multicultural bistros of Paris, with dishes fashioned at the hands of skilled chefs with classical training, the delivery menu will showcase Cassette favourites plus a few new additions to help you get through hours of self-isolating. Signature dishes include their Acai Power Bowl, Avocado Smash, Wild Mushroom Quinotto and the Cassette Beef Burger. Meanwhile, newbies include the Chicken Salad Sandwich, Cassette Jalapeno Chicken Burger and Vegan French Toast. To accompany your Cassette feast, the team have also created a special Love Lockdown Spotify Quarantine Playlist – music that will match your meal perfectly.

6. Audition to become a star

Coca-Cola Arena introduces #BelieveInDubai Image Credit: Instagram

The Coca-Cola Arena has launched their ‘Be Live in Dubai’ campaign, where they’re calling on musicians, comedians, dancers and athletes — to showcase their talent while staying home.

Throughout April, their Facebook page will be showcasing the city’s talented resident, while also inviting participants to share why they believe in Dubai. All you have to do is film yourself performing a song, playing an instrument or showcasing a dance, comedy or sport skills, and upload the clips tagging Coca-Cola Arena and using the hashtag #BeLiveInDubai.

7. Listen to a free audiobook with Audible

Image Credit: Audible

For as long as schools are closed, Audible will be offering unlimited streaming of hundreds of titles for kids and families for free. The stories were hand-picked by editors and offer a mix of education, entertainment, and general-interest titles, from the classic to the contemporary. The collection includes favorites like Winnie the Pooh, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Aladdin, Jane Eyre and The Call of the Wild. Listeners can access the site from their computers, tablets and smartphones and enjoy selections in six languages – English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese. You don’t have to log in and there’s no need to be an Audible member. Just visit Stories.Audible.com and start listening.

8. Make celebrity chef Pierre Marcolini’s crème brulee at home

Serves: 4 people

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Bake Time: 120 degrees Celsius in the oven for 20 minutes. If it’s still wobbly, put it back in for 10 to 15 minutes more until firm

Ingredients:

• 30 g powdered sugar

• 70 g dark chocolate 70%

• 140 ml florerette cream

• 140 ml milk