Dubai: Everyone knows someone, who is struggling extra with Coronavirus. So why not do a nice thing for that person while still maintaining distance. We are all somehow beginning to really feel those loooong hours go by.

Here are special ways you can show someone you love them from far away:

1. Send a friend something sweet

Use one of the many delivery services around the UAE and send your friend something special to much on. Whether you will send snacks or a dessert, it will brighten someone’s day to have a special delivery outside their door. For most delivery services, you can request for them to add a post it note with a special message. I’ve done that a few times and it has worked wonders.

2. Plan a video catch up with a long distance relative

Pick someone who wouldn’t even expect to hear from you. Someone who haven’t spoken to in forever. It will cheer them up for sure. Chat with them about how their life is going and the interesting ways that they keep busy. Simply seeing someone over video, their facial expressions over video chat really changes what quarantining alone feels like. Even though you can’t physically hang out, it comes very close.

3. Make a customized playlist

There is nothing sweeter than making a customized playlist with songs that remind you of a certain person and sending it to them. Back in the day, people used to make mix tapes or burn CD’s when they went “steady” with someone. These days, playlists are made on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and more. Put together some cheerful music into a playlist, name it after them and share the link.

4. Play a game with someone you normally just talk to

There are plenty of online multiplayer games you can invite people to take part in. Choose a friend who you think feels particularly down or affected by this pandemic and schedule a time and date to play together.

We put together a list of 25 games you can play while self-isolating. The first 8 of those are online games that you can play with your friends over computers or your smartphones. https://gulfnews.com/going-out/coronavirus-25-different-games-you-can-play-with-your-friends-and-family-in-the-uae-1.1586078923724

5. Grocery shop for an elderly person

Since the elderly are the most vulnerable portion of the population, help them out by offering to buy and deliver groceries to their homes. Make sure you go by yourself and if you can disinfect their items for them before bringing it up to their front door, then do so. Anything to make their life easier.

6. Motivate a friend who is down to work out

Get your mats and make a plan to work out together every day or at least five times a week to compensate for your lack of movement. Always make sure you encourage your friends in a positive way, rather than call them to moan about how bad you feel about being inside. When more people join, you will feel more accountable.

7. Organise a virtual dinner party.

Sit down to dinner with all your friends. Everyone has to take a stab at cooking the same recipe and sit down and eat together. It’s a nice chance for you to feel like you are at a restaurant. Talk about the different things you are doing to fill your days.

8. Take a free course with a friend

At the moment, thousands of online courses have been made available for free. My personal favourite is Coursera, the world’s largest online learning platform. I recently signed up for and am watching lectures for a Yale University Psychology course called the “Science of Well Being.” A course that is slowly and actually changing my life. The course is designed to increase your happiness and build more productive habits. Something we ALL need right about now. I’ve suggested to two separate friends to take the course with me.

9. Have a movie night with your bestie

