Dubai: A giving initiative has taken place this week to support some of Dubai’s front-liners in the transport industry, working tirelessly to keep the city moving despite uncertain times. Over 500 three-course meals have been facilitated by Sweetheart Kitchen through their collaboration with Hala (Dubai Taxi) in a bid to support captains.

This initiative comes as a natural significant decrease in demand for public transport continues, with restrictions remaining in place to reduce unnecessary movement around the city.

The collaboration with Sweetheart Kitchen is a reflection of how local businesses are coming together in unity for the greater good of lending a helping hand to their communities.

Ann-Sophie Petersmann, Marketing Director at Hala, said: “Now more than ever, our core values at Hala are guiding our everyday decisions, as we make every effort to help our captains, who have been affected by restrictions. Above all, this is a time for togetherness, and we are proud of this partnership with Sweetheart Kitchen; working together to realise meaningful difference for them.”