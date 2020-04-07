The venue has called out to residents to upload music, comedy, sports skills and more

Coca-Cola Arena introduces #BeLiveInDubai Image Credit: Instagram

Got what it takes to be noticed by Dubai’s biggest indoor arena?

The Coca-Cola Arena has launched a campaign calling on creatives of all kinds — yes, that means musicians, comedians, dancers and athletes — to showcase their talent while staying home.

‘Be Live in Dubai’ will be running on the venue’s Instagram and Facebook pages throughout April to showcase the city’s talented resident, while also inviting participants to share why they believe in Dubai.

Performers of all levels can film themselves performing a song, playing an instrument or showcasing their dance, comedy or sport skills, and upload the clips tagging Coca-Cola Arena and using the hashtag #BeLiveInDubai.

The venue will select the best performances at 5pm each weekday to share on their accounts.

The initiative aims to keep entertainment going during this difficult time, as the coronavirus forces creatives and audiences to stay at home.

According to a statement, the performances can range from “the sublime to the ridiculous across many genres with the aim of keeping the community smiling the key component.”