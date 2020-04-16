During trying times, it is important to get happiness (a.k.a Italian food) when you can

Image Credit: Supplied

For the chance to have amazing Italian food at home, you can now order from, Il Borro Tuscan Bistro through Deliveroo and UberEats or by calling the restaurant directly.

If you are tired of cooking and are looking for something that’s a touch more sophisticated, then indulge in award-winning cuisine without leaving home with Il Borro Tuscan Bistro’s newly launched delivery service.

Menu items range from our signature dishes: Bistecca alla Fiorentina, Sogliola alla Griglia, Tagliatelle al Tartufo, and you can also add a yummy traditional Tiramisu to close your Italian experience at home.