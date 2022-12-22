Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach

The property’s A.O.C International Buffet and Plantation Brasserie, Bar and Terrace is hosting a special ‘White Christmas Brunch’ on December 25 from 1 pm to 4 pm, inspired by the beloved Christmas tune “White Christmas”.

Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach is also offering turkey takeaways, gingerbread house decorating and a special X'mas Eve Dinner as part of their festive celebrations.

Traditional and contemporary festive favorites, premium beverages and an in-house DJ will be available to keep the party going at Dh365 for the soft beverage package, Dh444 for the house beverages package, and Dh888 for the bubbly package.

*This is a paid listing

Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah

Start the holiday season early this year at Muse Social House with a family-friendly brunch on Christmas Day, which will include live music and exciting recreational options such as a bouncy castle, face painting, and even a visit from Santa, for the little ones to partake in.

Oliva by El Greco, Courtyard By Marriott - WTC

For a budget-friendly option, try the Christmas brunch at Oliva by El Greco which offers a buffet with live counters, festive season favourite international dishes and an expansive dessert counter. This will set you back by Dh79 per person, but advance bookings are required.

Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi

Guests can enjoy the renowned Emirates Palace Brunch at the Palace Terrace on Christmas Day with prices starting from Dh550. The experience promises that guests can 'embark on a culinary tour of the globe with delightful choices of international dishes' and features live cooking stations as well.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Dubai

Enjoy the best of both worlds combining a beachside dining with a festive menu. Inspired by the legendary beaches of Bali, the menu will feature classics such as roast turkey, braised lamb shank, and pan-seared Chilean seabass. The dessert section will include festive mince pies, mini Christmas pudding and stone fruits and berry cobbler. As expected Santa will visit the beach-style venue and there will also be live entertainment and a resident DJ. Costs start at Dh495 per person for adults.

Bombay Borough, DIFC, Dubai

For an Indian twist on Christmas brunch try the colorful festive fare and array of unique beverages. Packages start at D295 per person for adults.

A La Turca Restaurant, Rixos The Palm Dubai