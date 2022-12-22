Christmas Day is just a few days away and a classic brunch is the best way to enjoy the festivities. If you haven’t made holiday plans yet, this is also the perfect last-minute plan to ensure you have no FOMO on the celebrations.
We have compiled a list of places hosting Christmas brunches across the UAE, and costs range from Dh80, all the way to more than Dh1,000 depending on your choice.
Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach
The property’s A.O.C International Buffet and Plantation Brasserie, Bar and Terrace is hosting a special ‘White Christmas Brunch’ on December 25 from 1 pm to 4 pm, inspired by the beloved Christmas tune “White Christmas”.
Traditional and contemporary festive favorites, premium beverages and an in-house DJ will be available to keep the party going at Dh365 for the soft beverage package, Dh444 for the house beverages package, and Dh888 for the bubbly package.
*This is a paid listing
Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah
Start the holiday season early this year at Muse Social House with a family-friendly brunch on Christmas Day, which will include live music and exciting recreational options such as a bouncy castle, face painting, and even a visit from Santa, for the little ones to partake in.
Oliva by El Greco, Courtyard By Marriott - WTC
For a budget-friendly option, try the Christmas brunch at Oliva by El Greco which offers a buffet with live counters, festive season favourite international dishes and an expansive dessert counter. This will set you back by Dh79 per person, but advance bookings are required.
Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi
Guests can enjoy the renowned Emirates Palace Brunch at the Palace Terrace on Christmas Day with prices starting from Dh550. The experience promises that guests can 'embark on a culinary tour of the globe with delightful choices of international dishes' and features live cooking stations as well.
Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Dubai
Enjoy the best of both worlds combining a beachside dining with a festive menu. Inspired by the legendary beaches of Bali, the menu will feature classics such as roast turkey, braised lamb shank, and pan-seared Chilean seabass. The dessert section will include festive mince pies, mini Christmas pudding and stone fruits and berry cobbler. As expected Santa will visit the beach-style venue and there will also be live entertainment and a resident DJ. Costs start at Dh495 per person for adults.
Bombay Borough, DIFC, Dubai
For an Indian twist on Christmas brunch try the colorful festive fare and array of unique beverages. Packages start at D295 per person for adults.
A La Turca Restaurant, Rixos The Palm Dubai
Indulge in a buffet-style supper with the best of international cuisine and live entertainment. Go traditional with the classic combo of roast turkey with a wide range of superb trimmings to go with all the festive cheer. Guests will be treated to a lively acoustic performance and served a welcome drink. Packages start at Dh230 per person.