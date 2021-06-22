The route to Jebel Hafeet is one of the most photographed in the world Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: New research has revealed that the road to Jebel Hafeet is one of the most beautiful routes on the planet.

The research, conducted by Pentagon Motor Group, analysed more than 7 million Instagram hashtags to find the most picturesque road trips in the world. The research calculated the number of photos posted on Instagram of each road per mile and found that Jebel Hafeet in the United Arab Emirates was among the most photographed stretches of road on the planet.

Jebel Hafeet has 4,840 pictures per mile, making it in the top three of the worlds most photographed routes.

Image Credit: Supplied

The results reveal that Australia's Great Ocean Road is the most beautiful road trip route in the world; covering 157 miles of road in the land down under, The Great Ocean Road has an impressive 1,321,570 hashtagged images of it on Instagram, meaning that nearly 8,418 pictures are taken per mile. Stretching alongside the south-eastern coast of Australia between the cities of Torquay and Allansford, the beautiful route was constructed in 1932 and has continued to be one of the most popular tourist excursions in Australia.

Top 20 Most Beautiful Road Trips ranked by Instagram posts

Great Ocean Road, Australia - 8,418 pictures per mile Big Sur, USA - 5,226 pictures per mile Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates - 4,840 pictures per mile Hai Van Pass, Vietnam - 4,298 pictures per mile Chapman’s Peak Drive, South Africa - 3,425 pictures per mile Blue Ridge Parkway, USA - 1,148 pictures per mile Going-To-The-Sun Road, USA - 940 pictures per mile Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland - 853 pictures per mile Olympic Peninsula Loop, USA - 798 pictures per mile Icefields Parkway, Canada - 781 pictures per mile Route 66, USA - 780 pictures per mile Grossglockner Hochalpenstrasse, Austria - 677 pictures per mile Pacific Highway, Australia - 657 pictures per mile Tioga Pass, USA - 533 pictures per mile Military Road, UK - 483 pictures per mile Cabot Trail, Canada - 466 pictures per mile Hana Highway, USA - 345 pictures per mile The Atlantic Road, Norway - 294 pictures per mile Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland - 244 pictures per mile North Coast 500, Scotland - 226 pictures per mile

Over the last year Jebel Hafeet became even more of a popular destination due to the opening a relatively new desert park. This Jebel Hafeet Desert Park is located on the foothills of the mighty Jebel Hafeet Mountains in Al Ain. The park sits close to the Jebel Hafeet Tombs – one of the several UNESCO Heritage sites in the UAE.

Image Credit:

Because of its location, the desert park offers a wonderful combination of culture, history and adventure to whoever seeks something more than just camping in the UAE. The Jebel Hafit Desert Park location is convenient for anyone living in Abu Dhabi or even Dubai.