1 of 10
EMPORIO ARMANI CAFFÉ DUBAI: Experience La Dolce Vita with the new breakfast menu at Emporio Armani Caffé in Mall of the Emirates. The Italian café is perfect for people watching and sipping on an espresso. The menu features Italian classics with dishes such as our Eggs in Purgatorio, Panini Chacuterie and the Armani Breakfast Flatbreads. The breakfast menu also features Avocado Bruschetta with Dukkah, Wild Mushroom Truffle Omelette and Eggs Benedict with Pesto along with a selection of Cornetti.Finally, end on a high note with an indulgent Pistachio Soufflé Pancake or healthy Acai Bowl accompanied with fresh fruit juices or your favourite coffee. Breakfast dishes start from Dh45.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 10
FARZI CAFE: Farzi Café have introduced an all you can eat breakfast in addition to their existing à la carte breakfast menu. Feasting until you are full, breakfast goers can build their own breakfast choosing from eggs of any style, chicken sausages, superb sautéed mushrooms, guacamole and crispy potato wedges. As well as seasonal fruits and mini muesli bowls. Or if you have a sweet tooth can try the fluffy brioche French toast and golden pancakes piled with a selection of toppings. Wash the meal down with Farzi’s favourite healthy juice blends and smoothies from the à la carte including 13 fresh juice blends and smoothies all freshly squeezed to order with no preservatives or additives and containing an immune-boosting superfood for maximum health benefits. Enjoy Farzi Café’s “All You Can Eat” breakfast menu for Dh59 per person Friday and Saturday at Farzi Café Mall of the Emirates from 10am to 12pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
CIPRIANI DOLCI: Start the day right at Cipriani Dolci, one of Dubai’s chicest restaurants with an expansive breakfast spread on offer. Open from 10am every day, Cipriani Dolci is located at the gates of the Fashion Avenue in The Dubai Mall and offers dishes that are both healthy and indulgent. Cipriani Dolci’s breakfast features a selection of eggs, crepes and freshly baked goods paired with fresh smoothies and juices. They’ve also got an assortment of Bomboloni, Baba alla Crema, Lemon Merengue tart and traditional Italian mono pastries.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 10
LA FABBRICA ITALIANA: The UAE’s first Focacceria is launching Colazione, a brand new Weekend Breakfast Menu. Served between 10am to 12pm, customers will be able to opt for an authentic Italian breakfast experience with frittata & focaccia at its very heart. A Frittata is an egg-based Italian breakfast favourite similar to an omelette, crustless quiche or scrambled eggs, enriched with additional ingredients such as avocados, cheese, or tomatoes. The word frittata is Italian and translates to omelette. The family run business has named this experience, Colazione which is a direct translation of the word ‘breakfast’ in Italian. Colazione will give you a chance to try out the ‘frittata of the day’ and the option to order multiple items on the side like smoked salmon, beef bresaola, crema di ricotta, and avocado just to name a few. Each breakfast order at La Fabbrica Italiana comes with a complimentary freshly baked basket of their iconic focaccia.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
MEDI TERRA, ABU DHABI: Bringing those chilled out Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Abu Dhabi’s Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Medi Terra offers a relaxing weekend breakfast by the water with its new rise and shine deal that launches this weekend. For Dh90 per person on Fridays and Saturdays between 10am to 12pm, guests can start the day with a breakfast dish of their choice, plus a healthy juice and a cup of freshly brewed coffee. Hearty and wholesome options on the menu include dishes like truffle hollandaise eggs benedict with turkey ham, button mushrooms and poached eggs atop an English muffin, the Medi Terra breakfast with roasted baby potatoes, sautéed veal bacon, scrambled eggs, and pain viennois, and avocado sourdough toast with piquillo pepper marmalade, pickled red onion and feta. To drink, freshly made juices will be included in the offer, including options like pineapple, watermelon, orange, carrot, and green apple. In addition to a choice of a cup of freshly brewed coffee such as an Americano, latte, cappuccino, mocha, cortado, Turkish coffee, Spanish latte or affogato. With uninterrupted views over the marina, Medi Terra offers guests both indoor and terrace seating, which has been covered and cooled for the summer months to ensure a relaxing breakfast experience for all.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 10
IL PASSAGIO: Il Passaggio, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant located at The Pointe, offers front row seats on their terrace of magnificent views of Palm Bay and the Atlantis Resort. The venue boasts its own in-house bakery, where they create all of their delicious pastries and cakes. Offering a wide range of breakfast, from a Truffle and Egg Croissant and Eggs Benedict to a fresh Acai Bowl or a Signature Crepe with Banana, there’s something for everyone. Breakfast dishes start from Dh36.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 10
BOUNTY BEETS: The new Bounty Beets at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre is the dreamiest spot in town and now they have really upped the ante with not one but two great value breakfast deals that have you covered every day of the week. On weekends, you can enjoy an unlimited amount of breakfast dishes for Dh100 per person. Dishes on tap include date cake, rose pudding, yogurt & berries, tropical bowl, carrot cake pancake, oh crepe, active waffle, avo toast, breakfast pizza, benediction, scrambled eggs, frittata, kale & citrus as well as a selection of coffee, tea and pressed juices. On weekdays enjoy two breakfast dishes for Dh75 from 8am to 12pm.
Image Credit:
8 of 10
LDC KITCHEN + COFFEE: LDC, the craft casual dining venue that is UAE home-grown and home-made. They’re special breakfast menu, which has been dubbed the ‘Humpty Dumpty’s Hype Crew’ menu is available on weekdays until 12pm, while the rest of the breakfast menu is available daily. You can choose from dishes such as; Aloo Naan and Eggs, Oven Baked Eggplant Shakshuka or the Egg Mock Muffin. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, try LDC’s Dutch Dutch Baby pancakes or the Mango Strawberry Breakfast Bowl. Our personal favourite is the scrambled eggs with truffle oil. Breakfast dishes start from Dh35.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 10
CARINE: With Golf Club views and a temperature-controlled terrace, guests can enjoy a French-Mediterranean breakfast alongside coffee, tea and fresh juices. Breakfast at Carine begins with a basket of homemade bread and pastries inspired by the Boulangerie in Northern France where Chef Izu met his wife, Carine. Guests can choose from a selection of Eggs cooked to preference topped with shavings of black truffle, a classic Eggs Benedict, as well as Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Salmon. Followed by Tartines of Avocado, Strawberry or Beetroot, all served with a homemade peach jam. To end breakfast on a sweet note, diners are encouraged to indulge in the signature Pain Perdu, a French toast served with berries, homemade jam and Chantilly cream, as well as Greek Yoghurt served with nuts, and freshly made Waffles with chocolate sauce and Chantilly cream. Carine is located at Emirates Golf Club and dishes start from Dh30.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 10
BLA BLA: F&B concept ‘Bla Bla’ at The Beach, opposite JBR, recently launched a new breakfast menu. The day to night venue, which offers everything from a beach club to a proper sit down dining experience is hosting a daily breakfast from 8am to 11.30am on weekdays and until 1.30pm on weekends. On the menu you’ll find classics like Eggs Benedict, French Toast, Avocado on Toast and the Classic Omelette. Then they’ve created some specialty dishes, like the Bla Bla Croissant, which includes a layered omelette, crispy smoked veal bacon and truffle sauce. Head down to enjoy a great start to the day. Breakfast is served at Onda Nami and prices range from Dh10 to Dh55.
Image Credit: Supplied