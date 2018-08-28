Children between four and 16 years of age are invited to enroll in a talent show competition hosted by BurJuman Mall, titled BurJuman’s Rising Stars. The talent show will be held between August 30 to September 21 at the mall’s main atrium, taking place from 4 pm to 9 pm.

While registrations are open until September 8, the first rounds of auditions will be held on August 30 and 31, September 1 and every Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the following two weeks.

Semi-finals will be held on the September 20, where selected children will have the opportunity to showcase their talent across singing, dancing, performing arts and academics.

Selected finalists will compete in the final, to be held on Friday, September 21. The top 3 winners will be announced; the lucky first-place winner will receive up to Dh25,000 towards school fees, with other exciting prizes for the second and third place winners as well.

How to enter

To enter, interested parents should fill out the form available online and at the desk (mall’s customer service counters). You can submit the completed form via e-mail to marketing@burjuman.com or at the mall’s customer service counters.

Disclaimer: This information was provided by BurJuman and you should direct all doubts and complaints to them. We are not responsible for any losses from amendments or misinterpretation to this information.