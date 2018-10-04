Special Deal: Ferrari World for less

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is offering a savings deal for UAE residents only. If you visit Ferrari World Abu Dhabi until 31 December 2018 with three of your family members or closest pals, you will get a 15 per cent discount off general admission tickets on site, and a 25 per cent discount on all online purchases. Over there you can experience the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, and ride the Flying Aces, the world’s steepest, fastest, and tallest inverted loop.

Location Yas Island Cost anyone who is visiting the Park in groups of four people or more can purchase their tickets for Dh264 if bought at the park or Dh221 if bought online Timings Daily from 11am to 8pm

Shopping: Gitex!

GITEX Shopper 2018 is the largest gathering of the region’s ICT retailers and suppliers. This high-energy show attracts a diverse audience that includes IT professionals, technology enthusiasts, students and consumers as well as regional traders. The event attracts visitors not just from the Middle East but also from North Africa and the Indian Subcontinent. It’s is an opportunity for the public to get their hands on the latest electronics and gadgets and unbeatable prices. Check it out this weekend. Read the full guide to GITEX here.

Location Dubai World Trade Centre Cost Dh20 per person children under 5-years go free. Students can enter at Dh10 Timings Runs until Saturday October 6, 2018. The show opens at 11am and closes at 11pm on each of the days.

Food: An unlimited Robata-crafted menu

Weekends have gotten better with a brand-new Robata Night every Friday at Zengo in Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa. For a set price, you can enjoy unlimited bites from the Robata Grill menu. Highlights include yuzu prawns and buffalo chicken wings all carefully cooked over white coals, bringing out that authentic Japanese flavour. To top off the evening, you can quench your thirst with a variety of handcrafted Asian spritzer beverages, for Dh35 each. Resident DJ Darlyy will also be on the decks to keep you entertained throughout the evening.

Location Zengo, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai Cost Dh198 per person for the unlimited Robata-crafted menu and a welcome beverage. Spritzer cocktails will be served for the price of Dh35 each Timings Every Friday from 7pm to 11pm

Party: It’s Oktober fest

Head over to Nezesaussi Grill Downtown at Manzil Downtown Hotel and enjoy special offers on hops, food and a lot more lined up throughout the whole month.

Location Downtown Dubai Cost various Timings Daily from October 1 to 31

Party: Sit back and chill with Paradiso

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar is opening its doors once again to the legendary Hollaphonic. After a summer of travelling the world and topping the charts across Asia, the dynamic duo will be returning to Dubai for a series of five performances at the iconic venue through the winter. With the first show kicking off this weekend. The pair will host a three-hour set of cool electro pop beats.

Location Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Grosvenor House Dubai Cost various Timings Thursday, 4th October from 5pm to 1am Thursday, 8th November from 5pm to 1am, Thursday, 7th February from 5pm to 1am, Thursday, 7th March from 5pm to 1am, Thursday, 4th April from from 5pm to 1am

Shopping: Check out the Ray Ban Pop up

Ray-Ban is hosting a pop-up booth at Mall of the Emirates that goes until October 6th. The pop-up booth will allow you to get a free frame consultation on which shape suits your face best. Ray-Ban are working with popular singer Moh Flow and Ayham for the ‘Feel the Beat’ campaign; which celebrates artists who tell the world their stories of how to break social barriers and express themselves in their own natural spaces. Make sure to visit Ray-Ban’s Rock the House pop-up booth at Mall of the Emirates from this weekend for an experience not to be forgotten.

Location Mall of the Emirates Cost Free Timings Daily from 10am to 10pm

Brunch: The fashionable Boulevard Chic Brunch

This Mediterranean brunch launches this weekend and serves a selection of fresh cuisine. The Saturday brunch is more classy than rowdy and is in a sophisticated setting. The offering includes a selection of freshly baked bread, a cheese station, a BBQ station as well as a buffet. The food and beverages are accompanied by upbeat music by the resident DJ.

Location Address Boulevard, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh345 with soft beverages, Dh445 with select house beverages, Dh545 with premium beverages Timings Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm

Food: Try a new brekki at Mighty Quinns Barbeque

Combining classic breakfast favourites like eggs benedict and omelettes with their 18-22 hour natural oak-wood smoked meats, sauces and sides, the all-new breakfast menu includes a variety of traditional breakfast spreads, healthy and vegetarian options, along with a generous, indulgent plate of sweet servings. Order from a selection of dishes like the crushed avo toast, an NYC brisket benedict which includes the signature brisket and Romano crusted camembert and a spin on sweet and savoury indulgence with American pancakes topped with crispy bacon and maple syrup.

Location The Walk, JBR Cost various Timings Daily from 9am to 3pm

