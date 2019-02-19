ABU DHABI
Serdal Pearl Diving Expedition
Yas Island has launched its latest experience, which pays homage to the country’s pearling history. The Expedition’s six-hour programme is inspired by and named after the Serdal, the title bestowed upon the most skilled nokhada, or captain, in early pearling culture. Seafarers board a traditional Emirati dhow from Yas Marina and sail toward a diving site one nautical mile away. While on board, they will listen to folkloric pearl diving stories and join their hosts in singing along to age-old Emirati songs. Upon anchoring, participants are taught traditional pearling and diving methods to harvest real oyster shells from pearl beds (hiraat). On the return journey, learn the techniques used by the boat’s nokhada to open their oysters and find the hidden treasures nestled within. Open for all ages, expeditions set out every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8am to 1.30pm. Dh250 for children aged 8-12, Dh500 for adults and free for children below 8, refreshments and light snacks are provided. For more information, email booking@serdaltours.com or call 054-4455515.
To Laugh, or not to Laugh
Three top international stand-up acts – Ria Lina (pictured), John Fothergill and Lateef Lovejoy have been lined up for this month Laughter Factory dose of comedy. Today at Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi, 8pm. Tomorrow at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, at 9pm and Friday at Hilton, Dubai Jumeirah, 9pm. Tickets Dh160. thelaughterfactory.com
The Emirates Longines Show Jumping League
The Middle Eastern leg of the FEI Jumping Nations Cup qualifiers will be held at Al Forsan International Sports Resort, today until Saturday. Watch some of the best showjumpers in the world compete, equestrian-themed activities from free pony rides, arts and crafts and face-painting for the kiddies, to live entertainment for visitors and food trucks. There will also be an equestrian village with pop-up stands where you can purchase equine equipment and fashion. As a special treat for the kids, there will be games including a special Unicorn derby, a rodeo bull, X’s & O’s, horse shoes and giant Jenga. Today, from 9am – 8.30pm; tomorrow and Saturday 8.30am – 6pm; and Friday from 9.30am – 8.30pm. Free entry.
emiratesequestrian.com
Cuban-Khaleeji Project World Premiere
Six-time Grammy-award winner Arturo O’Farrill and special guests from the UAE, Morocco, France, Bahrain, UK, and Kuwait along with an 18-piece Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, explore new musical connections for the Year of Tolerance. Performing at The Arts Center, The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi, 8pm. Tickets Dh79 for youth aged 13-22 and Dh158 for adults. nyuad-artscenter.org
Vox Cinemas Ladies Night
An exclusive screening of new movie What They Had starring Aimee Garcia, Blythe Danner, Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon, along with free cinema snacks and other surprises for the ladies only, taking place in Vox Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and Yas Mall, at 8pm. Tickets Dh80, and includes popcorn and a beverage, gift bags and vouchers from official partners. uae.voxcinemas.com
Ladies’ night at Yas Marina
Ladies can navigate their way at Yas Marina with special deals and free beverages at a variety of restaurants and lounges. While dining at Aquarium, ladies get unlimited free-flowing beverages from 7pm to midnight; At Iris, three beverages free for ladies, every Wednesday from 9pm onwards, resident DJ Paul Svenson provides the tunes; at Stars ‘N’ Bars ladies receive three free beverage tokens from 9pm till closing and can also enjoy bites at half price, with additional beverages at Dh15; In At The Scene, girls can indulge in a set course dinner accompanied by two hours of unlimited beverages from Dh149, 5pm onwards.
DUBAI
Dubai International Jazz Festival
The popular music festival is in its 17th year and will see Snow Patrol (pic) return to headline the festival tonight, with support performances by Vandalye (6.45pm) and Frederic Yonnet (8.15pm), at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets start from Dh350. dubaijazzfest.com
SoBe Ladies Night
The night conveys the South Beach vibe, influenced by Latino culture. Grab your girls for a night that offers four free beverages and selected bites at Dh35 for ladies only, at SoBe, W Dubai The Palm, every Wednesday, 6-11pm. Call 04-2455555.
The Comedy Cellar
Join VDesi Laughs at the Clavichord, Somewhere Hotel, Barsha Heights, 9pm. The lineup includes local comedians Racy Desi, Arzoo Does Comedy,
Miqdaad Dohadwala, Rushdi Rafeek and more. EEntry Dh50, make a reservation by calling 050-2089557.