Yas Island has launched its latest experience, which pays homage to the country’s pearling history. The Expedition’s six-hour programme is inspired by and named after the Serdal, the title bestowed upon the most skilled nokhada, or captain, in early pearling culture. Seafarers board a traditional Emirati dhow from Yas Marina and sail toward a diving site one nautical mile away. While on board, they will listen to folkloric pearl diving stories and join their hosts in singing along to age-old Emirati songs. Upon anchoring, participants are taught traditional pearling and diving methods to harvest real oyster shells from pearl beds (hiraat). On the return journey, learn the techniques used by the boat’s nokhada to open their oysters and find the hidden treasures nestled within. Open for all ages, expeditions set out every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8am to 1.30pm. Dh250 for children aged 8-12, Dh500 for adults and free for children below 8, refreshments and light snacks are provided. For more information, email booking@serdaltours.com or call 054-4455515.