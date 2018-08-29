Brand New: Hit up La Carnita

La Carnita is the hottest new spot in town. Hailing all the way from Toronto (my favourite city on earth) La Carnita brings the freshest street art, street food and street sounds – straight out of the Six (that's Drake speak for Toronto).

La Carnita started out as an inaugural pop-up where artwork was sold and tacos were given away for free. Inspired by the vibes of Mexico City, LA and San Francisco, you'll enjoy industrial urban design and décor, Latin American street food, cocktails and old school hip-hop. Get your reservations in quickly...La Carnita DXB is about to turn up the heat.

Location The basement of the InterContinental in Dubai Marina Cost Various Timings Daily from 5pm to 12am

A day cation at Palazzo Versace

Palazzo Versace is launching its first daycation package. UAE’s residents can now #FollowTheSun while experiencing a pool day at the five-star lifestyle property. The #FollowTheSun daycation package is designed for guests to relax, unwind and stay sun-kissed. The pools are situated around the hotel so that there is uninterrupted shines throughout the day. The sun rises at the East pool and sets in the West. The luxurious experience starts at the East pool with infused watermelon, organic berries, a marzipan croissant and the signature Palazzo Versace gold Frappuccino. Then you move on to the central pool with a burrata and heirloom tomatoes and basil pesto focaccia roll. Then it’s over to the West pool with a Popsicle and a sundowner’s session an exotic fruit platter or a cooked sushi platter. The perfect day

Location Palazzo Versace Dubai Cost Dh300 per person Timings Pool timings: West from 7am to 7pm, Central & East - 7am to 9pm, F&B service timings from 8am to 6pm

Adopt a pet: Kittysnip adoption days

Kittysnip, a Dubai-based animal welfare group, has organised a number of pet adoption days to re-home abandoned and vulnerable cats and kittens in the emirate. Kittysnip’s adoption days will bring together kittens and cats from various different backgrounds and circumstance such as abandoned, neglected and injured as well as those whose owners couldn’t afford their medical care. During the month of September, The Courtyard and The Pet Shop in Al Quoz, will host adoption days on every weekend of the month.

Locations and timings The Courtyard on Saturday 1, 8, 15 and 29, September between and Friday 21 and 28 September between 12pm and 5pm. 10.30am and 4.30pm Meanwhile, The Pet Shop, Al Quoz, will host two adoption days on Friday 7 and 21 September between 11am and 6pm. The Pet Shop will continue to host adoption days on the first and third Friday of every month thereafter.

Soho Garden: Saturday Sessions

Soho Garden is kicking off its Saturday Sessions on September 1 from 7pm till late, with Stephon Lamar; the Dubai based singer-songwriter. End the weekend the right way and receive a complimentary bottle of house grape when ordering any two main courses. For those looking to make the most of the weekend, enjoy a limited-edition sundowner cocktail menu and shisha in the Glasshouse bar.

Location Meydan Hotel Cost a la carte Timings Every Saturday from 7pm onwards

Nikki Beach Dubai is back

Nikki Beach Dubai invites guests to join their celebration of life from September 1 2018 daily from 11am until 9pm. The beach club located on the Pearl Jumeira waterfront kicks off the post-summer season with a calendar of events, providing a great hangout for pool and beach fun. Celebrations kick off this weekend with a fun-filled pool party and a new Saturdays Brunch.

Location Nikki Beach, Pear Jumeira Cost Weekdays Dh150 entrance with Dh100 redeemable on F&B, Weekends Dh250 entrance with Dh200 redeemable on F&B Timings Open daily from 11am to 9pm

Seven Sisters relaunches

This Thursday the open-air lounge, returns with a new weekly line up of exciting events. The new schedule features live music, and an innovative fusion concept as well as weekly sets from local DJs. Guests can enjoy views of the Dubai Canal and waterfall, served alongside the food and beverage menu that Seven Sisters has become renowned for. Friday August 31 marks the launch of Seven Sisters’ latest concept, Fusion Fridays. Featuring an upbeat fusion soundtrack with an oriental touch from 8pm to 11pm,

Location Seven Sisters, First Floor, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay Cost Free entry Timings Daily from 6pm to 3am

Off the Hook Weekends at Rockfish

Enjoy a seafood lunch every weekend this summer in Dubai’s stylish beach front destination, Rockfish. Featuring signature crudos including Tasmanian salmon, yellow fin tuna and Hokkaido scallops, through to mussels, seafood mixed grills and other ocean eats.

Location Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem Cost Dh305 with House Beverages, Dh235 with Soft Beverages Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Drift back into beach season

One of Dubai’s latest beachfront destinations, Drift Beach Dubai at One&Only Royal Mirage, is set to welcome back those looking for a chic hideaway when it reopens on Friday August 31. Bringing laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle to the Arabian Gulf, you can indulge in some fine dining in the Drift Restaurant with the setting sun and a chilled-out sound track. The DRIFT Restaurant also returns with their much-loved take on classical Provençal cuisine, paired with a grape list. The Drift business lunch is back too, offering a light and refreshing midday menu in an inspiring lunchtime setting.

Location One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina Timings 10.30am to 7.30pm