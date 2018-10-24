It may have been a night of the evil dead for director Sam Raimi, but the UAE is bringing out the zombies for a weeklong Halloween celebration. From a film screening to haunted houses to check out, here’s a complete guide to a ghoulish Halloween.

ABU DHABI

Yas Waterworld

This year the water park will transform into a Pirates Candy Cove adventure. Yas Waterworld is bringing back Dana’s Spooktacular on October 26, for a full day party. The special event will see the parked transformed into a pirate-themed adventure, featuring bandits and ghostly pirates. From 6pm onwards, families are encouraged to dress-up and show-off their themed costumes as part of the Costume Parade, and join a dance-off with Dana and her friends. Visitors can also search for sweet treats at the Trick or Treat Wharf, while treasure hunts and other exciting games will be found across the park throughout the day. For the very first time, Yas Waterworld will introduce the Pirate University, where aspiring young pirates will learn what it takes to say ‘Arrrr’, graduating with their very own diploma.

Location: Yas Island

Cost: Dh250

Timings: Friday October 26 from 10am to 10pm

Halloween on Al Maryah Island

Taking place this weekend, Al Maryah Island will host a fun Halloween event. Al Maryah Island waterfront promenade will be transformed into a family-friendly spooky village with pumpkins, spider webs, trick or treat, festive lights and other decorations. A host of activities, competitions and activities will keep the whole family entertained. You can also explore a wide selection of seasonal food and beverage offerings and visit The Galleria participating outlets for trick or treating.

Location: Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Free

Timings: October 26 to 27 from 4pm to 10pm

Yas Marina Freakiest of Fridays

On Friday, Yas Marina will be welcoming families to its secret lair to celebrate a mad science themed Halloween. From 2pm until 6pm, Yas Marina will be brewing up a concoction of fun for families to enjoy. Children of all ages can enter a world of eccentric science and experimentation, with the possibility of Frankenstein himself making an appearance. This family friendly event promises to entertain with a range of activities including, Lab Experiments, The Slime Laboratory, Monster and Zombie Crafts and Freakensteins’s Parlor. Yas Marina’s food venues, will offer a Halloween-inspired menu from October 28 until November 3rd.

Location: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh30 per child

Timings: November 2 from 2pm to 6pm

DUBAI

Halloween of Horrors’ at Fairmont Kids’ Club

An exciting Halloween weekend awaits little guests at Fairmont the Palm. During a four day program that includes games and fun, children will be able to make the most of the Halloween treats in store for them. The Halloween parties will begin with a Trick-or-Treat Parade around the resort followed by decorating spooky cookies or magic shows.

Location: Fairmont the Palm

Cost: Dh250 per child for the Magic Show Party and Dh200 per child for the cookie decorating party.

Timings: October 25 and 27 and October 31

‘Tis the night of The Evil Dead

Head down to Cinema Akil and watch a classic by director Sam Raimi. Five college students take time off to spend a peaceful vacation in a remote cabin. What could go wrong? A book and audio tape is discovered and its evil is found to be powerful once the incantations are read out loud. The friends find themselves helpless to stop the evil as it takes them one by one.

Location: Warehouse 68, Alserkal Avenue

Cost: Dh50

Show: October 31, 7.30pm

Atlantis: The Walking Dead

Teens are in for a treat this Halloween. On Thursday October 25, Atlantis, The Palm’s teen-only hangout, The Zone invites teens to brave The Walking Dead, an apocalyptic night filled with frightful games and zombie dance battles as well as the chance to win prizes and fight against deadly enemies.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Cost: Dh75 per teen

Timings: October 25 from 9pm to 12am

Legoland Dubai’s Cobweb Castle

The park will celebrate Halloween every day until October 31 with a host of fun celebrations for kids and families with the return of Cobweb Castle and, in true Halloween spirit, plenty of candy! The iconic castle will take a spooky turn, with webs covering the castle windows, and Lego spiders, pumpkins and much more to surprise the kids. Let the kids dress up in their spookiest clothes and take part in the daily Scare School on the Cobweb Castle stage, where they can learn some tips on how to give their friends and families a nice fright. Debuting this year is a Creepy Cottage where children can watch some spells being conjured. The popular trick or treat doors will return with Haribo goodies. On October 31, the Monster Disco Dance Party takes place, with young ones invited to dress up, play games and show off their dance moves.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Cost: Dh175 for a day ticket

Timings: Daily until October 31

Trick-or-treating at Motiongate Dubai

Kids can get dressed up in their favourite costumes and come down to Motiongate Dubai, for a great kids-themed Halloween. Kids are welcome to head to Hotel Transylvania in the Columbia Zone for Halloween celebrations. There they can meet and greet their favourite characters from Hotel Transylvania, including Drac, Mavis, Murry and Co, participate in pumpkin crafts, face painting, and listening to spooky stories read live from our friendly witches. To add to the excitement, they can also go trick-or-treating at the Hotel Transylvania Castle and the Smurfs Village. Kinds, remember not to eat too much candy!

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Jebel Ali

Cost: Tickets are available online and at the Main Gate for Dh175 only for UAE residents and Dh245 for non-residents. All Halloween attractions are included in cost of the entry ticket.

Timings: Every Friday and Saturday until November 3 as well as October 31 and November 1, with activities lined up from 2pm to 6pm.

The Countdown Challenge in JBR

Going over and above the norms of an escape room, the Countdown Challenge goes the extra mile to immerse players into the scenario at hand, calling for a combination of wit, teamwork and determination. With the season of horror just around the corner, the venue beckons the brave to put their fearlessness to the test, and take on the “Escape Plan” as well as “The Basement” challenges. The horror themed challenges promise to have players on their toes for the entire adrenalin pumping experience.

Location: Bahar Plaza, the Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Cost: Starting from Dh130 per person

Timings: Daily from 3pm to 12am

Bread Street Kitchen Halloween Family Brunch

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar’s family brunch will be receiving a Halloween twist this Friday. Families can enjoy Bread Street Kitchen favourites alongside a selection of spooky. Complimentary access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium and a Halloween-themed foodie masterclass will keep the little ones busy while parents make the most of the British fare.

Location: Atlantis the Palm, the Avenues

Cost: Dh240 per person including soft beverages, Dh355 including house beverages), Dh105 per child (aged 4-11)

Timings: Friday October 26 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Halloween Brunch and stay at Lapita

Lapita Hotel and Resorts will turn into a giant edible graveyard of witches’ potions and cobweb cakes. This afternoon themed brunch will include access to the pool including 20 per cent off at ARI poolside bar for any pre and post brunch beverages or snacks, as well as free access to the kids club for little ones during brunch hours.

The hotel is also offering a sleepover at its haunted hotel until November 2. With a spooky check-in area, expect to bump into staff in costume roaming the corridors. The deal include breakfast and access to the three theme parks and one water park.

Call: 04 4490868

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Cost: Dh295 with soft beverages, Dh395 with house beverages, Dh99 for children up to 12 years old. Overnight stay starts at Dh1,189 for two.

Timings: November 2 from 1pm to 4pm

Aquaventure after Dark: The Haunted Edition

Brace yourself as Aquaventure after Dark returns for a special Halloween edition. Guests will have the chance to slide and party the night away as leading DJs turn up the music at the water park. Expect crazy laser and fire shows and the chance to wade through haunted towers.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Cost: Dh119 per person for early bird tickets

Timings: Friday October 26 from 8pm to 12am

Big Easy Scary Friday Carvery

The Els Club, located in the heart of Dubai Sports City, will be hosting a Halloween event at The Big Easy on Friday for the whole family to enjoy. As well as their Halloween themed ‘Scary Friday Carvery’, which will be running from 1pm to 4pm, there will also be fancy dress competitions, face painting, kid-friendly scary movies and Halloween goodies up for grabs. All children that show up in fancy dress will also receive a free soft drinks and a sweet bag.

Location: The Big Easy, The Els Club, Dubai Sports City

Cost: Dh95 for kids and from Dh175 for adults

Timings: Friday October 26 from 1pm to 4pm

XPark Jr’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ event

XDubai’s adventure playscape, XPark Jr is inviting the UAE’s wizards, witches and ghouls along with their mums, dads to ‘Hocus Pocus’, taking place in honour of Halloween this Saturday, where you can enjoy a ‘treats by torchlight’ treasure hunt and prizes for best costume. A special Halloween bundle from Park House, packed with a mini sandwich, ghost cookie, a popcorn and marshmallow pot and a spooky tangerine, will be available for Dh30 per child/person to keep the mischief-making revellers fed and watered. In addition, Halloween arts & crafts will also available for Dh15 per child. No pre-booking is required, and all are welcome with regular entry.

Location: XPark Jr, Kite Beach, Dubai

Cost: Dh45 per child and 1 adult

Timings: Saturday, October 27 from 5pm to 7pm

Mighty Quinn’s Halloween Barbeque JBR

Calling all little munchkins, monsters and ghouls (and parents too). Gear up for a Halloween celebration with the Mighty Spooktacular Bash. The two-hour event will feature themed arts and crafts hosted by Crafty Station, a ‘Trick or Treat’ post, classic Halloween tunes to dance away the evening to cause well and a surprise for the event’s best dressed. Kids eat free from a dedicated menu from 5pm to 7pm, while grown-ups can enjoy brisket, 22 hour smoked ribs, creamy mac and cheese, and more with a 30 per cent off their food bill all day.

Location: JBR

Cost: Free entry

Timings: October 27 from 5pm to 7pm.

Festival of Fright at IMG World

Head over to IMG Worlds of Adventure Epic Annual Festival of Fright as the park will transform into a zombie apocalypse. The festival of fright brings you unwittingly disturbed horrifying zombies along with other festival activities like a DJ battle, dance battle, live music, a haunted maze, in addition to experiencing 22 exciting rides and attractions in the dark.

Location: IMG World

Cost: Dh98 for age 15 years and up.

Timings: October 31, from 7pm until 12 midnight.

Atlantis: The Haunted Chambers

The setting of The Lost Chambers Aquarium will turn into the ultimate under-the-sea haunted experience for the entire family. On Halloween, families can walk through The Haunted Chambers as it transforms into a fog filled, scream-worthy place with spooky decorations, escape games, sea creature interactions, face painting with tricks and treats. Prizes will be handed out for the winning costumes.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Cost: Dh135 per adult and one child under 12 (in costume) enters free with each paying adult, Dh95 per child thereafter)

Timings: October 31 from 7pm to 9pm.

Golden Mile Halloween parade

Golden Mile Galleria is hosting a trick-or-treat themed Halloween parade for kids on Friday, 2 November at 5pm.Children can dress-up in Halloween-themed costumes, make-up and hairstyles to join the procession, and enjoy an exciting line-up of activities, games and treats. The parade starts at Golden Mile Galleria Building 9 (Organic Foods and Cafe) and ends at Building 3. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Location: Golden Mile Galleria Building 9

Cost: Free

Timings: November 2 from 5pm

The Hollywood Horror Show at QE2

The QE2’s Grand Lounge will come alive with a special Halloween dinner show — The Hollywood Horror Show. Passengers can enjoy a meal, free-flowing beverages and an onstage performance with a stellar line-up of dance acts and live music showcasing the best of Hollywood’s horror scene — expect Thriller, The Adams Family, Beetlejuice and more.

All attendees are expected to come in fancy-dress costume and can select from three seating options. The package includes an international buffet during the interval, an open bar with selected house beverages and the show. After the show finishes at 12pm, passengers can continue the party with a DJ until 3am.

Location: The Grand Lounge, Upper Deck, QE2

Cost: Starts at Dh595

Timings: November 1 and 2 from 9pm onwards