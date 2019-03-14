Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Alana Barraj Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Mother of the Nation Festival 2019

The festival highlights the UAE’s growth as a progressive and forward-thinking nation in line with the national Year of Tolerance initiative. Today, Saudi superstar Rabeh Saqr will headline the festival, also a fireworks contest will see pyrotechnics Team Canada (Boom Boom Pow) lighting up the sky at 8.15pm and 10.30pm. At A’l Bahar on Abu Dhabi Corniche. Open from 4pm - midnight (Sunday to Wednesday) and 2pm - midnight (Thursday to Saturday), until March 23. Tickets Dh25 per adult and Dh20 for children, family pass Dh290 includes fast-track passes. Free for senior visitors, children below six years, people of determination and Cirque du Soleil Bazaar ticket holders. + motn.ae

Saudi superstar Rabeh Saqr

Tosca – A Concert Production

The recreating of the passion and drama within Puccini’s iconic opera, giving anoperatic experience full of love, corruption, intrigue and murder. Orchestra Sinfonia Cymru will be joined by the Cor choir. At Emirates Palace Auditorium, 8pm. Tickets from Dh175. abudhabifestival.ae.

An Evening with Alana Barraj

An evening of Broadway classics, legendary animated feature hits, folk and pop hits featuring the vocals of Abu Dhabi Choral Group’s (ADCG) Alana Barraj accompanied by jazz pianist Alexandra Ivanova, at The Arts Center, The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi, 8pm. Tickets Dh27 for students and Dh53 for adults. nyuad-artscenter.org.

Maya Sunset

Music by DJ’s Omniac, Paul Hamilton, Jack Woodcock and Carl Roberts, at Al Maya Ilsand Resort, 11am-9pm. Ladies free before 1pm, airline employees free entry before 2pm. Dh125 inclusive of a beverage. Call 055-3741550.

Equinox Party

Celebrate the arrival of spring with a themed party through the Incan ruins and Amazonia. Imagine laser light shows, projected special effects, glow in the dark elements and more, at Coya Abu Dhabi, 8.30pm. Call 02-3067000.

Tasting in the Clouds

The St Regis Abu Dhabi opens its helipad for 20 guests to experience beverage tastings, 255 metres in the air. Live violinist, selection of beverages, canapes and views during sunset. Dh750. Call 02-6944553.

A Fun Day Out for Pups

An educational and entertaining animal fair designed to raise awareness of animal welfare and to educate individuals about pet products, pet training and all pet services, at du Arena, Yas Island. Expect competitions for dogs, cats and pet owners. There will be presentations and demonstrations by experts. register on the website for free. Yas Marina is also setting out tables and chairs for guests to picnic with their pooches. Visitors can order a takeaway from any of the nine Yas Marina restaurants and the venue will be equipped with plenty of water stations, alongside the promenade. petfestival.ae

DUBAI

Paddies Celebration

Throw on some green and get ready to embrace the Irish spirit at Girders Garden, JA Ocean View Hotel with a free brunch and drunch up for grabs. A brunch and drunch package with two separate timings – a midday and evening package option, both priced at Dh249 – featuring a traditionally Irish menu and several Irish-themed competitions. DJ Pele will be on hand to judge a series of fun competitions throughout the day. Call 04-8145590.

Balqees Fathi Live

The Emirati singer will be performing her hit collection of songs especially her newest release Chouf Li Hal at the main stage in Global Village, 9pm. Access is included with the entry ticket priced at Dh15. globalvillage.ae.

Festival of Colours

Indian musical talent Falguni Pathak and Marathi singer and composer Avadhoot Gupte will perform at Bollywood Parks, as a part of Holi celebrations, all for Dh49. Guests will get the chance to meet movie star look-a-likes such as Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan. The park has also a line-up of street performances filled with energetic music, song and dance. dubaiparksandresort.com

Disneyland Brunch

Get quakin’ for a dreamy brunch by dining with Mickey and Minnie themselves. Enjoy Disney’s thematic music and creative treats or get goofy with the all you can eat and drink brunch. Packages from Dh389 includes house beverages. At Yalumba, Le Meridien Dubai. Also, The Dubliner’s kisck off their St Patrick’s Day celebrations with live entertainment and Irish dancing from 2pm. Call 04-7022328.

Colour Mela

Holi celebrations featuring Tune-Tronic, Ehsaas, Archana Mahajan, Sukanya Ghosh and DJS Paps, and Dhanesh, at Gate 3, Zabeel Park. Entry Dh30 inclusive of park entry, free for children 10 years and below. From 10am to 7pm. Call 055- 8465959.

St Patrick’s Day weekend

Perry & Blackwelder’s at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is fusing deep South hospitality with a non-stop bill of Emerald Isle-themed food and festivities. Kick-starting celebrations today, right through Sunday, with a green burger and hot dog, a limited-edition beverage special, and a unicorn freakshake, with additional beverage discounts available all weekend. Call 04-4323232.

Yoga in Disney Avenue

Dubai Miracle Garden is inviting yoga fans for a one-hour group yoga class tomorrow (Saturday), Disney Avenue, against a backdrop of giant floral structures of Mickey Mouse and friends. Open to everyone aged eight upwards, of all capabilities. The session is included in the entrance fee (Dh50 for adults, Dh40 for kids 12 and below, free for people with disabilities and children below 2 years of age). dubaimiraclegarden.com

British Boarding Schools Show 2019

This year there will be 33 well regarded British schools in attendance, offering educational advice and information to parents and prospective pupils. Today and tomorrow at the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel. dubai.schoolsshow.co.uk

Family Fun Day

A family event featuring carnival games, a photo booth, live music and entertainment, arts and crafts, along with a handicraft market. At Uptown Mirdiff Mall, 4-10pm. Gourmets and foodies can sample food and attend cooking workshops. Free entry.

Inspired by Her