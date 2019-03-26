Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Herstory: Film & the Arab Woman

Contemporary Arab Cinema presenting Season 6 of the series where the focus is on contemporary films about, on and by Arab women. Today, Emirati filmmaker Shatha Masoud’s critical short Mamsous (pictured), that explores the struggles of depression and anxiety. Followed by Mounira Al Solh’s feature Cactus Flower, paralleling the lives of three women from different walks of life who come together and embark on a journey of self-discovery and unique friendship. At Warehouse421, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, 7.30pm. Free, registration is required, seating is first-come first-seated. warehouse421.ae

Ideas Abu Dhabi

The festival brings together virtual reality film makers, hyperloop and hip hop, brain-machine interfaces and origami, lined with activities, games, talks, concerts, and more. Also, festival talks by Academy and Emmy-award winning director Anthony Geffen; expert in robotics and brain-machine interfaces Jose del R Millan; autistic savant and novelist Daniel Tammet and Amin Toufani, expert on exponential technologies. Completing the experience is Emirati pop-sensation Balqees who will perform her hit songs (8.30pm). Today and tomorrow at NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 5-10pm. Single day entry from Dh40. ideasabudhabi.ae

Totem: A Wall’s Jewellery

Jewellery meets textiles in the work of Sebastien Courty, whose wall art explores national symbols from all over the world, on display at Coya Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island. The exhibit will run until late April. Entry to the exhibition is free. Call 02-3067000.

Hakkatini Wednesday

A new evening series set to unite, inspire and celebrate local and international talent. The curated package is inclusive of two signature crafted beverages and bites, for Dh96. At Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 2am, every Wednesday until Ramadan. Also, today’s launch will see Coveti, the Emirati owned multi-brand platform that helps place and establish designers will be showcasing curated designs from around the world. Call 02-6907739.

DUBAI

Madame Charles Ladies Night

Ladies can enjoy unlimited frose or three house beverages and 50 per cent off on selected food items as well as the candy station, at Chez Charles, Dubai Design District, 8pm to midnight.

Call 04-5122444

Valeriy Meladze Live

Russian Seasons gala evenings where the Russian pop-singer will engage in a musical performance, at Al Falak Ballroom, Burj Al Arab. Shows today and Friday. Tickets from Dh500. Call 050-8702674. mpremiere.com

Motown - Get Ready

Take a trip back to 1960s Detroit with musicians faithfully recreating the authentic sounds, costumes and dance moves that lifted an entire generation to its dancing feet. The concert show will be performed today and tomorrow, at Theatre by QE2. Tickets from Dh180-200.

Doors Open at 7.30pm, with the performance at 8pm. theatrebyqe2.com

Fire Roll Challenge

Feeling brave and want your taste buds incinerated, this challenge is for you with Roti Rollers introducing their new fire roll (Dh40), infused with spicy chillies including the Naga ghost chilli. Finish the roll in under 30 minutes without quenching your thirst, and it’s free, with winners receiving a cool cap too. For those who rather go mild than wild, are vegetarian, or just a Star Wars fan, try the new Darth vada street snack (Dh10). Located in La Mer and Dar Al Wasl Dubai. rotirollers.com

Calculate your Life Path

The Indian numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani will be in Dubai from today, until April 3. Registrations and personal appointments can be made by calling 050-6459100 or 055-8465959.

L’Apero on Wednesdays

Join the miX for its ladies’ night offering a special food and beverage menu that includes a selection of three different food and beverage assortments, that the ladies can choose from, starting at Dh200. At miX Dubai by Alain Ducasse, Emerald Palace Kempinski, 7-10pm. Call 050-2261662.

Ski for less in Dubai

The value-added discount platform that offers 50 per cent off at attractions and venues across the region, has added Ski Dubai to its network. Ski enthusiasts can now brush up their skills at 50 per cent off through the app. A small fee ranging from Dh5-25 depending on the offer, is charged when purchasing discount vouchers.

Space Adventure!

Calling would-be astronauts and space travellers to journey through space, orbit around the stars and planets, moonwalk through a 3D space tunnel, take up a laser challenge and explore your creativity or experience weightlessness on the trampoline at the ‘no gravity zone’ and turn your world upside down. At BurJuman, until April 20, everyday from 2-10pm. Free for children aged 4 to 12. burjuman.com

Italian Vegan Fare

Try something different as renowned chef Paolo Gramaglia is at BiCE Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, today and tomorrow, cooking a special Italian vegan menu. Dh250 per person. On Friday, the menu will be available at Table 9, Hilton Dubai Creek. Call 04-3182520.

Salsa the night away

Reminiscent of a Latin American Hacienda, launch of a new weekly salsa night where visitors can dance the night away, with experienced salsa instructors on hand to guide guests along. At Palapa at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, every Wednesday from 8pm. facebook.com/PalapaThePointe

All You Can Dance Wednesdays

This is for the party and groove shakers in town with Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC. Get ready to bump, slide and disco to the tunes of DJ Ivan Minuti playing party anthems of the 70s and the 80s.Every Wednesday, a la carte menu. 8pm to midnight. Call 04-5060100. minabrasserie.com

