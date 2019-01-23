The Hideout Dubai are launching a new club night with 90s pop sensation 5ive, taking to the stage performing their biggest hits from When the Lights Go Out to Keep on Movin. Fans can expect to be taken back in time with all the nostalgic feels as they serve up a slice of British pop history, supported by DJ Darryl Rees and Madame Shufflebottom. At The Hideout, Marina Byblos Hotel. Bar open from 5pm with happy hours until 8pm, club from 11pm. Fee entry for all. thehideoutdubai.com.