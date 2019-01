The three-day event will feature competitions for riders daring enough to take on jumps ranging from 125cm to 150cm. There is also a Six Bar Competition class where riders will have to jump six fences in a row, each one higher than the last. The other half of the competitions will be dedicated to young horses. All are welcome to the Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club, with activities for all including free pony rides and a fun station for kids. free entry. Today from from 9am-8.30pm; tomorrow from 8am-9.30pm and Saturday from 8.30am–8.30pm.