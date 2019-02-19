ABU DHABI
Who Run The World Ladies night
Women get four free beverages and 50 per cent discount on Hamilton’s Gastropub bites menu, at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. Every Tuesday, from 6-10pm. Also, 50 per cent off select house beverages during happy hours, Saturday to Wednesday, 5-9pm and and Fridays from 12-6pm. Call 02-6970000.
Art of DC
Yas Mall along with DC and Warner Bros are hosting The Art of DC – The Dawn of Super Heroes exhibition, celebrating DC’s rich history, its iconic Super Heroes and Super Villains. The exhibit has been extended until March 10. Tickets priced at Dh50. From 10am to 11.30pm.
AL AIN
Royal Bisht Workshop
Qasr Al Muwaiji is hosting a workshop that will feature specialists who will familiarise participants with the methods of making the bisht, a luxurious and formal garment worn in GCC countries, in addition to showcasing royal bishts from the collection of the royal family. From 3.30-5.30pm. Tomorrow, from 9am to 12pm, an Archeological Excavation workshop will take visitors on an experience which simulates a dig on a real site, under the supervision of an archeological team from DCT Abu Dhabi. Also tomorrow, a family day event will take place at Al Qattara Arts Centre from 9am to 12pm which will include a wide range of activities such as free medical examinations for visitors and a series of art and educational workshops, covering topics such as recycling, calligraphy, oud playing, pottery, khos (dried palm frond) braiding and rope making. Open to visitors of all ages and workshops are free of charge. Further information on the website. visitabudhabi.ae
DUBAI
POP Ladies Night
The Hideout is launching a new ladies night, offering a sweet escape to the 80s, 90s and naughties every Tuesday, with free beverages for ladies (8pm to midnight), old-school pop-up truck shop serving retro treats, and a popcorn cannon. Breakbeat and house music group Baby D will take to the stage and perform the legendary Let me be your fantasy alongside DJ Joe Beck, DJ Tezf and Madame Shufflebottom. At Marina Byblos Hotel. Happy hours from 5-8pm.
Thai Pizza Pop-up
Pitfire Pizza Dubai in JLT has teamed up with Thai culinary wizards to create Thai pizzas, offering three varieties of pizza, at varying spice levels, with vegan options as well – green curry pizza, Penang curry pizza and Thai pad krapow pizza, available for one day only and in limited quantities, from 7pm, until stocks last. pitfiredubai.ae
New Community Skatepark
A new 2,000 square metre skatepark set against a green landscape and designed for trick skating has opened at Damac Hills, offering residents a one-of-a-kind leisure venue for skaters of all levels. The skatepark provides a space to inspire creativity and community, meeting the need of the region’s growing skateboarding community. damacproperties.com
Girls just wanna have fun
The Palm’s new hangout, Wavehouse is launching its ladies night, taking place every Tuesday from 7pm to 1am. Girls can take advantage of three free beverages from a selected menu, 50 percent off bowling, free access to Surf’s Up, as well as Dh100 bonus credit for gaming at Levels. Live beats from the resident DJ on the tropical-themed terrace. Located in The Avenues at Atlantis, The Palm. For reservations email restaurantreservations@atlantisthepalm.com.
Pretty in Pink
Ladies needn’t look any further for their weekly catch up session, as Riva Ristorante on Palm Jumeira is offering three free beverages to all ladies, over a 30 per cent discount on the food menu, as well a special sushi menu. Every Tuesday from 6-11pm. Call 04-4309466.
The Big Bingo Show
Head down and treat yourself to British classics while trying your luck at bingo, but with a focus on music rather than numbers. Instead of a bingo card with a bunch of digits, you have a song title or an artist, and instead of the caller shouting out numbers, you listen to snippets of songs and mark off as you go. At Reform Social & Grill Dubai, from 7.30-10pm. Dh100, inclusive of two house beverages. Call 04-4542638.
Resurrect Ladies Night
Dance to the sound of old school R’n’ B and house tunes in a Mexican day of the dead inspired environment. Unlimited beverages for ladies with music by DJ Nana B and Joe Langenhan, at Cirque Le Soir, Fairmont Hotel. Doors open at 11pm. Call 050-9955400.
P.Y.T Ladies Night
A ladies night concept aimed at you simply being yourself, wear your personality and enjoy the vibes. Ladies, unwind to the live, soulful sounds of Khalil KSB music while enjoying unlimited beverages and 25 per cent off food. At PizzaExpress, Bay Square 5, Business Bay, from 8pm. Call 04-5665722.
Register for 2019 Walk For Arthritis
Join the community walk that unites patients, carers, specialists and the general public to raise awareness about this debilitating disease. taking place on February 22, organised by the Middle East Arthritis Foundation (MEAF) at Dubai Creek Park. The 3.5 kilometre walk starts at 8am at Gate 2 and will include fun activities for the entire family. A fancy dress competition will also take place with the theme Bones and Joints, where participants are invited to show off their colourful, themed costumes. Free entry, register on the website. arthritis.ae/WalkForArthritis
Enjoy some tapas
Al Hambra, a traditional Spanish eatery has now introduced a tapas menu to the mix. Diners can sample a selection of dishes. With favourites on the menu including the Croquettes de Pollo, Patatas Bravas, Calamares a la Andaluza and Costillas de Cordero a mi Estilo Moruno – lamb cutlets marinated in Spanish flavours. Whether you want to a light lunch or to order everything on the menu for the ultimate feast, these Spanish dishes are a must.
Al Hambra, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dishes range from Dh35 to Dh65, Saturday – Thursday: 6.30pm – 11.30pm, Friday: 12.30pm – 4.00pm and 6:30pm – 11..30pm