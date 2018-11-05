Order In: It’s Indian week with Talabat

Every Diwali is celebrated by recalling the spiritual victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali is traditionally enjoyed over a feast with friends and family, with the sharing of food symbolizing love, comfort and unity. In celebration of Diwali, Talabat is launching India Week, which will allow customers to enjoy Indian dishes, at the best prices. Hungry customers will be able to enjoy up to 50 per cent off food from a selection of some the country’s most-loved Indian restaurants, including India Palace Restaurant, Khaana Badosh, The Yellow Chilli, Dumpukht Biryani Restaurant, Sagar Ratna, The Spice Trail, Kebab Bistro and 800Thali.

Timings Available from November 7 to 14

Beauty: Casa Havana

This gorgeous salon on Al Wasl road is a throwback to 1950's Cuba. The Havana inspired space will take you back in time. The music, the firniture pieces and even the tiles will make you feel like you've temporarily escaped Dubai. Throughout the month of November, you can enjoy a few amazing offers there. Blowdry your hair for just Dh75 no matter how long your hair is as well as 30 per cent off a full set of eyelash extensions and many more deals

Location Um Suqqeim, just after Um Al Sheif

Cost various

Timings Daily from 9am to 9pm

Celebrate Colourful India with BurJuman

This week, celebrate Colourful India at BurJuman. Running until November 10, 2018, the mall will be transformed into a fiesta that will immerse everyone in the richness and diversity of Indian culture and traditions. The Mall’s Main Atrium will become a hub of activities to entertain all age groups. Explore the colourful Indian tent and unleash your little one’s creative side with Diya painting or try out some henna designs. BurJuman retailers will be providing special discounts during the Indian festival.

Location Burjuman

Cost Free

Timings daily from 4pm to 10pm

Take part in a World Record

Al Seef, the waterfront promenade in Dubai’s cultural heritage site, invites Dubai’s residents and visitors to join its official Guinness World Record attempt for the highest number of people lighting LED lights in a relay. Coinciding with Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, the event will take place on Saturday. Interested participants can register at www.ibuz.ae/recordattempt

Location Al Seef Dhow Deck

Cost Free Saturday, 10 November 2018

Timings Guinness World Record Attempt at Al Seef

Health: Yoga and breakfast by the beach at Levee

Start the Weekend Right with a Morning Yoga session and Power Breakfast at a seaside setting this Friday. Levee Café and Lounge is bringing the calmness and serenity of the sea with a Morning Yoga Class powered by the newest Brazilian fitness studio in town, Power Cycle Dubai on Friday, November 9th, followed by a breakfast meal to complement the experience. The quayside café’s spacious outdoor deck will be transformed into a fitness hub where guests can enjoy the morning activities, while enjoying a warm sea breeze, and fresh air.

Post yoga, enjoy a Shakshouka, Eggs Benedict, or the light and tasty Avocado on Toast served a cup of coffee or choice of fresh juice.

Location La Mer, North 53, Jumeirah 1

Cost Yoga class with breakfast package for Dh80

Timings 8.30am onwards

New opening: Sanderson’s in Abu Dhabi

Brought to life with an emphasis of bringing fun to food one bite at a time, Sanderson’s welcomes their new neighbours to celebrate their opening by dropping by to sample their, ‘mood-boosting’ menu. With the help of local, home-grown brands and businesses, Sanderson’s will commemorate the big day with a farmer’s market, giving the public a chance to try their food and checkout some eye catching goods from some of Sanderson’s vendors and like-minded friends. From bespoke jewellery pieces and locally-sourced seasonal fruit and vegetables, to live local music and face-painting activities, Sanderson’s aims to open with a bang, providing the perfect spot for families and friends to enjoy their weekend with great food, fantastic coffee and interactive experiences at accessible prices.

Location Al Seef Resort & Spa by Andalus Abu Dhabi

Cost various

Food: Double Deckers revamped Brunch

Gather the gang and hop aboard Double Decker’s Hop on Brunch for a day filled with grub and games. Launching the brunch with a bang, the city’s lads and ladies headed down to Double Decker for a brilliant day of food, beverages and an endless supply of games. With a variety of bevvies on tap, brunchers can indulge in childhood favourites, from Bangers & Mash and Shepherd’s Pie to Garden Burgers and an outdoor BBQ station. With both a DJ and a live band taking to the stage, throughout the afternoon guests can get competitive with activities such as hops pong, giant Jenga, spin the wheel, where they can win prizes such as brunch vouchers and an overnight stay.

Location Double Decker, Roda Al Murooj

Cost Dh175 for EPC Holders including house beverages, Dh220 per person including house beverages

Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm

Party: Socialista’s Havana Night

Private members lounge, Socialista has recently launched their special Latin night, Havana Society. Taking place every Wednesday, the event will feature a live band and Latin entertainment, providing a weekly escape, hidden within the heart of DIFC. The Havana Society is a celebration of fun, inspired by pre-revolution Habaneros and their passion for excitement, love and music. Cuba was after all the birthplace of the Salsa Cubana. Each week, Socialista aims to recreate summer nights in 1950’s Old Havana, a live band will become a central point of the evening, playing up-beat, energetic salsa music that encourages all to join in. Guests can enjoy dishes from Socialista’s sister restaurant, Cipriani, including Pizza with Burrata, Rucola and Black Truffle, and Pizza "Valtellina" with Bresaola and Rucola, providing the ideal sustenance to snack on while enjoying the music.

Location Socialista Dubai, DIFC Gate Village, Next to Cipriani

Cost Free entry. Tables available upon request.

Timings Every Wednesday from 10pm to 3am

Art: NYU AD Exhibition

The NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery, the University’s academic museum-gallery, has extended the duration of its current exhibition, Ways of Seeing. Ways of Seeing brings together 26 artists and artist collectives through 41 works spanning a variety of media from painting, sculpture and photography to sound, film and installation. Now open to the public until January 5, 2019, Ways of Seeing is curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, Founders of the multi-disciplinary curatorial platform Art Reoriented, Chairmen of the Montblanc Cultural Foundation, and Affiliate Curators at the Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin. This exhibition calls for a return towards a vision of the artist as a maker of things, a skilled technician, who, through their understanding and handling of the formal properties of the creative process, relentlessly remind us that the connection between what we see and what we think we know is never that simple, and that seeing is, at its core, a political act.

Location NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery

Cost Free

Timings Daily at the from 12-8pm and is closed on Sundays

Food: Curryfest

In celebration of culture and cuisine, curry to Long’s Bar for a selection of exotic and authentic curries from over six countries. Whether it’s India’s Goan fish curry, Indonesia’s beef Rendang or Sri Lanka’s Jaffna chicken curry, the spicy spread from our top chefs will surely excite your taste buds. There’s also an option for vegetarians too. What’s more, get a complimentary hops with a curry of your choice for Dh99, per person. Guests can also enjoy the live band duo of Tamara and Vitaliy perform every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9pm – 12am followed by a night that comes alive with the tunes of our resident DJ Mike D.

Location Long's Bar, Towers Rotana

Cost Dh99 per curry and hops

Timings Daily throughout November

Movies

Bohemian Rhapsody

Release Date: 08 November 2018

Starring: Aidan Gillen, Allen Leech, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Tom Hollander

Language: English

The Grinch

Release Date: 08 November 2018

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch

Language: English

Thugs of Hindostan

Release Date: 08 November 2018

Starring: Amir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif

Language: Hindi