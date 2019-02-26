A cinematic journey bringing audiences together for the love of film, screening a feature documentary Instant Dreams (PG15) by Willem Baptist, based on the fascination and love for polaroids. When Polaroid announced the end of instant film in 2008, the last still working factory was bought by a small group of enthusiasts, among them retired scientist Stephen Herchen who previously collaborated with the inventor of polaroid and is still trying to unravel the secret of the lost chemical formula.