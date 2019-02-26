ABU DHABI
Gourmet Italian Cuisine
Italian two-star Michelin Chef Enrico Bartolini returns to Roberto’s Abu Dhabi with a one-night-only menu that will include dishes hand designed for the occasion.
Dh495 per person, pairing option at an additional Dh250. At Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island, 7pm. Call 02-6279009.
Happy Hour Happiness
The longest happy hour in the capital with 50 per cent off on all house beverages, Sunday through Thursday from 12pm until 7pm.
At Aquarium, Yas Marina. Call 050-6969357.
DUBAI
Free Documentary Screening
A cinematic journey bringing audiences together for the love of film, screening a feature documentary Instant Dreams (PG15) by Willem Baptist, based on the fascination and love for polaroids. When Polaroid announced the end of instant film in 2008, the last still working factory was bought by a small group of enthusiasts, among them retired scientist Stephen Herchen who previously collaborated with the inventor of polaroid and is still trying to unravel the secret of the lost chemical formula.
At the open-air theatre under the stars in The Yard, Alserkal Avenue, 7pm. Free, open to the public on a first-come-first-seated basis, age restrictions apply. cinemaakil.com
Get Down for some laughs
Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Ian Smith brings his fifth solo show Craft to Dubai, touching upon indecision, origami, his time in New Zealand and a strange experience in the glow worm caves of Waitomo. Hosted by Mina Liccione, taking place at Warehouse Four, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8pm.
Tickets from Dh75. warehousefour.com
Celebrate International Pepperoncino day
BiCE Ristorante will be giving out free traditional Italian pastas the whole day. Guests who bring a chilli pepper to the restaurant today (Feb 27) will receive a free pasta aglio olio e pepperoncino, an authentic dish from Naples.
Restaurant timings 12.30–3pm and 7-11.30pm. Call 04-3182520.
Treasures of Heritage
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is aiming to raise awareness about the UAE’s heritage by underlining their unique value and familiarising Global Village visitors with the history and culture related to the marine environment. The activities are a part of the 9th edition of ‘Live Our Heritage Festival’, themed ‘Treasures of Heritage from Emirati Culture’ which runs at Global Village, until April 6.
Daily activities from 5-10pm, with additional folklore shows, heritage competitions and training workshops taking place Thursdays to Saturdays. Entry to Global Village is priced at Dh15.dubaiculture.gov.ae
Ladies night at The Croft
If you are looking for a night out with your friend and catch-up over liquid concoctions and British food, head down to The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites. Ladies get three free beverages when ordering a main course.
Every Wednesday from 6pm to 11pm. Call 04-3194000.
Bella Ciao Ladies Night
Wednesdays is for the gal pals to let their hair down over four free beverages of their choice, at Skyland, Stella Di Mare, kicking off from 8pm until midnight.
stelladimare.com
Ososume menu
Nobu Dubai is inviting guests to experience the flavours of its new Japanese Wagyu beef Ososume menu, which offers a collection of nine innovative Wagyu beef-based dishes.
Available until March 3, at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai. Call 04-4262626.
Recital ‘L’Europe Galante
Faenza brings ancient music back to the present days performing the recital ‘L’Europe Galante, consisting of 17th century compositions in French, English, Italian and Spanish, led by singer and theorbo player Marco Horvat, at Cafe Odeon, Alliance Francaise Oud Metha, 7.30pm.
Dh100 for members and Dh120 for non-members and includes a buffet dinner. afdubai.org
European-inspired escapism
A midweek ladies day, offering laid-back luxury, food and pampering, available Sunday to Thursday at Dh195, which includes unlimited antipasti, house beverages, beach and pool access, from 12-4pm. At Villamore, Kempinski Emerald Palace. For those looking for extra, there is an upgrade which includes a 60-minute spa treatment with the package costing Dh599.
Ladies can also extend their day and opt to move to the rooftop from 5pm where DJ Avi Bold will keep the sun kisses ladies smiling. Call 04-2488890.
Oscars Week at Reel
Oscar nominated movies make a reappearance on the big screen at Reel Cinemas at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Rove Downtown and Jebel Ali Recreational Club locations. Movies to be screened include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (above), Blank Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Vice and Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody.
Until tomorrow. reelcinemas.ae
SHARJAH
100/100 Hundred Best Arabic Posters
A biannual competition that celebrates the diversity of visual cultures by collecting and choosing the best posters from across the Arab world. American University of Sharjah is hosting the exhibition, which will be open to the public until March 9.
aus.edu/caad