ABU DHABI
Lobster Feast
Savour fresh lobsters as Aquarium cooks them just the way you like for half the regular price. Book a table between 7-11pm to enjoy 50 per cent off lobsters, available every Monday. Sounds by DJ Classy K. At Aquarium, Yas Marina. Call 050-6969357.
Sound Healing
Immersed in sounds and frequencies to facilitate relaxing of your mind and sooth your body at the weekly workshop at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Every Monday at 6.30pm, free entry but open for donation. Call 02-6575800.
Tiki Ladies Night
Ladies get free unlimited beverages plus 50 per cent off on food, every Monday at Pacifico Tiki, Al Bandar Marina, Al Raha Beach, 8pm. Also, ladies can try the crafted beverage of the day for free. Special package for men too, offering unlimited flowing beverages for Dh199. Call 050-6969298. pacificotiki.com
DUBAI
Dubai celebrates Kuwait’s National Day
Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building will be displaying the colours of the Kuwaiti National flag.
At swyp Beach Canteen, watch top chefs from Kuwait in a series of live cooking demonstrations; showcasing insights into Kuwaiti and Arabic dishes. In addition, performances from Kuwaiti band dancers, Kuwaiti retailers Be’t Al Sadu, Al Kuwaiti Perfumes, Al Watan Sweets and Damlooj Sweets will have special offers and watch the fireworks display at 8.35pm.
Visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall can enjoy the two-time Guinness World record-breaking show, Imagine along with at fireworks display, from 8pm.
Flow Talk Series
Sustainability and the environment will fall under the spotlight at this edition of Flow Talk Series. The panel will feature five sustainability experts – Milli Midwood, Mariska Nell, Baharash Bagherian, Molly Huggins and Yasmine Badri (pictured) – who are pioneering creative environmental initiatives in several social arenas, from city master planning, waste reduction and recycling, to educating the wider public on how to make environmentally aware choices in their daily lives. At Flow, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, 6-7pm. Free entry. Call 800 666353. flowdubai.com
Tasami Exhibition
An art exhibition bringing together 21 artists from eight countries to showcase their artistic creations, originating from the belief that spreading the values of tolerance promotes the legacy of the late founding father and familiarises the audience with his efforts to instil tolerance in the people of the UAE and the world. At Gallery Ward, Dubai Design District, until March 8. galleryward.com
Immerse in food galore
Dubai Marina Mall celebrates Dubai Food Festival with activities that include culinary workshops, music and food trucks. The Dome Atrium and Promenade outside the mall will be transformed into a food hub with food stands, food trucks, kid’s activities and workshops as well as live performances on weekends. dubaimarinamall.com
Explore the Foodies Club
The Springs Souk is celebrating Dubai Food Festival with culinary activities for children, featuring creative as well as educational activities. Food inspired arts and crafts activities including creating paper pizza, fruit and vegetable popsicles, cereal art as well as crafting pasta necklaces, will be taught, until March 9. Free for all to enjoy, 12-8pm.
JBR Street Beats - Season 2
Musical celebration with talented artists from around the world performing. Attendance is free. Also, enter the #JBRStreetBeats competition to win prizes, by recording a video of you performing, singing, playing an instrument, dancing etc. Daily from 5-10pm, until February 27.
Trust you can dance
A night of salsa, bachata, reggaeton with the ressident DJ, ladies get three free beverages plus 25 per cent off on food. At Zoco, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, 8pm. zocodubai.com
Streets of the World Exhibition
After seven years of travelling and photographing 195 capitals, the works of Dutch photographer Jeroen Swolfs will be showcased, kicking-off the worldwide tour in Dubai, and aiming to be the longest photography exhibition in the world. The 1.8km-long project comprising photographs that highlight daily life in capital cities from 194 countries, is exhibited at Al Seef by Meraas, Dubai Creek. Daily from 11am – 11pm, until April 5. streetsoftheworld.com
RAS AL KHAIMAH
Fine Arts Festival
The restored village of Al Jazirah Al Hamra has been transformed into an open-air gallery. With a theme of ‘Old Meets New’, the edition presents works by local and international artists, as well as workshops and activities. Free to attend and is ongoing until February 28, with an extended art exhibition until April 20. rakfinearts.ae