ABU DHABI
Saturday Free Film Screenings
Free film screening series, curated by Emirati artist Hind Mezaina, at Louvre Abu Dhabi, until February 2. Inspired by the ongoing exhibition Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia, the film series explores the Arabian Peninsula’s past and present through three films Desert Seas. Today, Nearby Sky wil be screened at 5pm, an inspiring documentary by Emirati artist Nujoom Al Ghanem, looking at the first Emirati female camel owner, Fatima Ali Al Hameli, to enter her camel in the country’s camel beauty pageant competition and participate in Abu Dhabi’s camel auctions, where her attempts faced stiff opposition from the organisers and society. The film captures Fatima’s courage and pioneering spirit through this journey. Arabic with English subtitles. Film rating PG13. Film rating PG13. Pre-book your free ticket online or by calling 600 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae.
DUBAI
D3 Unplugged Sessions
Dubai Design District (d3) is hosting a series of music sessions at the Design Quarter. The weekly sessions, are held outdoors between Buildings 8 and 9, will seek to provide a platform to showcase homegrown musical talent and discover emerging artists. Tonight from listen to Hamza Hawsawi and DJ A’Y, performing from 6-9pm. Free entry. dubaidesigndistrict.com.
Celebrate with a Free Cuppa
Bull&Roo Cafes will be celebrating Australia Day by offering all Australians in the UAE a free cuppa at any of their cafe venues – Tom&Serg, The Sum of Us, Common Grounds. Every Aussie expat guest needing a lift on Australia day just needs to say ‘G’day’ and bring any Australian ID to redeem a little of down under. Call 04-3060700. bullandroo.com.
Core Beats
Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is shaping up for its first edition of Core Beats for 2019, with a power-packed line-up of events including yoga, meditation and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, from 4-6.30pm. Held on the beach, featuring musicians Anas Al Halabi on the handpan and Odai Al-Suliman on the qanun, creating live trance music for the Yoga Beats session. Participants must bring a personal yoga mat or beach towel, and a water bottle to the workout sessions. Register for the event through Facebook event pages.
Fridge Fringe 2019
All the way from Bahrain Majaz will be belting out fusion of folk, jazz, prog-rock and traditional music — from African rhythms to pearl diving chants. Joining them on stage are Dubai based fusion trio Noon. Opening act by Sultan Saffron. At Alserkal Avenue. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets available online. thefridgedubai.com.
Second birthday celebrations
Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina goes all out for its second birthday aptly combined with Australia’s National Day party to offer guests a full-day of entertainment. Every two hours today the restaurant will be offering selected beverages at Dh5. Party on and enjoy 20 per cent off on the tri-nations’ signature dishes from 12pm to midnight excluding the Dh5 beverage specials. Also, you might be one of the lucky diners from your group to get an all-expenses paid evening. Entertainment such as giant Jenga and hops pong, will draw guests into a celebratory mood. Call 04-8883444.
Register for Dubai Canal Run
Launched to encourage families to enjoy exercising together, Race.me is launching the first Dubai Canal Run. Families can enjoy a fun day out by participating in the 1k, 5k or 10k routes, taking place on February 15. dubaicanalrun.com.
Detox Brunch
An alternative take on the usual brunch scene with The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery launching a detoxifying experience for the body, mind and soul. The extensive buffet-style feast offers an array of dishes from nutrition-rich salads, Buddha Bowls and a dedicated raw vegan herb garden to Arabic mezze and healthy tapas. from 7-11pm. Call 04-5247777. theretreatpalmdubai.com.
RAS AL KHAIMAH
Literature Fest
Bookworms can look forward to the festival of literature as DC Books is offering visitors to Manar Mall, Ras Al Khaimah, special discounts on a huge selection of books. A range of genres in several languages will be available, including some on the UAE’s history and heritage. Open daily from 10am to 10pm, until February 2.