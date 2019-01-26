Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina goes all out for its second birthday aptly combined with Australia’s National Day party to offer guests a full-day of entertainment. Every two hours today the restaurant will be offering selected beverages at Dh5. Party on and enjoy 20 per cent off on the tri-nations’ signature dishes from 12pm to midnight excluding the Dh5 beverage specials. Also, you might be one of the lucky diners from your group to get an all-expenses paid evening. Entertainment such as giant Jenga and hops pong, will draw guests into a celebratory mood. Call 04-8883444.