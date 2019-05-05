Yas Waterworld on Yas Island Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Kids Go Free on Yas Island

The summer packages give families access to more than 100 rides and attractions at the three theme parks on the Island. When booking a hotel stay for a night or more through yasisland.ae, each child under the age of 12 can stay and play at the Island’s theme parks for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Other outdoor activities and excursions that keep families cool include the Serdal Pearl Diving Expedition; an adventure into the Arabian Gulf where visitors can live out an authentic traditional Emirati pearl diving experience. Family members can also explore their more competitive side and race against each other on the winding track of Yas Marina Circuit’s Yas Kart Zone, which features kids’ sessions for 5 to 7 year olds and juniors’ sessions and teen events for 8 to 12 year olds.

yasmarina.ae

Al Rabi’a Exhibition

Al Rabi'a exhibition Image Credit: Supplied

An experimental, process-led space created by visual artist Shaikha Al Ketbi, an alumna of the Salama Bint Hamdan Emerging Artists Fellowship. Featuring static and moving paintings, Al Ketbi is populating the space with additional paintings, furniture pieces and sculptures. The space will be further activated throughout May in collaboration with other members of the Warehouse421 creative community. Until June 2.

warehouse421.ae

DUBAI

Ramadan Books Campaign

McDonalds Ramadan Books Campaign Image Credit: Supplied

Emirates Red Crescent and McDonald’s UAE launch Ramadan Books campaign to mark the month. Running until June 3, it features four Ramadan books, priced at Dh5 each and sold at McDonald’s restaurants across the UAE. The books deliver several positive messages about the importance of kindness, friendships, affability and tolerance, with proceeds going to charity.

Laguna Waterpark’s Anniversary Offer

Laguna Waterpark Image Credit: Supplied

Each weekday throughout May, with every ticket purchased online or at the gate – children under the age of 12 can enter for Dh1. Tickets cost Dh99 online, or Dh125 at the gate. The waterpark boasts top rides as well as white-knuckle adventure slides, lazy river and infinity pool. Open daily from 10am to 6pm. Offer excludes weekends.

lagunawaterpark.com

Creative Ramadan Camps

SAE, the educator in creative media industries, will host camps in robotics, programming, photography and animation to help children develop their skills as well as socialise. Ideal for beginners interested in learning and a way to discover their passion for these fields. Suitable for students between the ages of 9 – 14 and will run at different times, all through the month of May. At SAE Institute’s Dubai campus, Block 2B, G Floor, Dubai Knowledge Park.

Call 04 360 6456

Ramadan at Novo Cinemas

Purchase two or more tickets and get a free movie ticket at Novo Cinemas throughout Ramadan in UAE. Redeem the offer on all ticket types, including the exclusive and 7* VIP experience, with food and beverage service to your seat. Available Sunday through to Wednesday at off-peak time, today until June 4.

novocinemas.com

Free Birthday Scoop

To celebrate their first birthday, Jelly Belly Ice Cream is giving customers a free scoop of gourmet birthday cake ice cream with every scoop purchased. Offer available at all nine branches located in Bluewaters, La Mer, Al Seef, Deira City Centre, Al Majaz Sharjah, Zero 6 Mall, Dalma Mall, Al Jimi Mall and Ajman City Centre.

jellybellyicecream.com

Life Happens

A celebration of FN Designs 10th anniversary with an exhibition celebrating the works curated by the gallery over the decade. Aiming to provoke the senses of art collectors, the exhibition will showcase artists who have been contributing to FN Designs exhibitions over the course of ten years. Until May 31, at AlSerkal Avenue.

Call 04 379 0490

Stitched Stories

Solo exhibition by Naqsh Collective, Jordanian sisters who take elements from their previous experiences in graphic design, architecture, embroidery and jewellery-making, bringing it all in their art, at Tabari Artspace DIFC, until July 1.

abariartspace.com

Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition

This year’s edition is attended by more than 50 international calligraphers and is themed ‘A heritage honouring the letter and pen’. Marking the Year of Tolerance in the UAE, it offers more giving and creativity, uttering the language of compassion inscribed in letters of tolerance. At Wafi Mall, during mall hours, last day.

dubaiculture.gov.ae

SHARJAH

Khitamuha Misk

Students from MUS 255-MUS 355, AUS alumni, faculty and staff present a variety of music selections from Arabic, Western and Jazz music at the main auditorium, American University of Sharjah, 7pm. Tickets Dh25 for students and Dh50 for general public.