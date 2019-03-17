Art Week at AlserkalAvenue Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Mother of the Nation Festival 2019

A cultural festival featuring musical acts, bringing together artists from 12 countries. Today’s musical performances include Leone Murphy and Abbo, from 7pm followed by Jaye & Foe at 8.45pm. The special Olympics Kayaking awards take place at 5.30pm. Fantasy stories – Peter Pan’s Adventure and Firestorm, will be performed three times each between 4.30-10.30pm. Also, workshops on tote bag making and recycling basket making start from 5pm until 9.30pm. At A’l Bahar on Abu Dhabi Corniche. Entry Dh25 for adults and Dh20 for children, free for senior visitors, children below six years and people of determination. Open from 4pm - midnight (Sunday to Wednesday) and 2pm - midnight (Thursday to Saturday), until March 23. motn.ae

The Special Olympics World Games 2019

More than 7,500 athletes from 190 nations are in the UAE to participate in the World Games; the largest sports and humanitarian event. Those interested in watching the athletes compete can register to attend, schedule for all games, timings and venues are on the website. Also, throughout the games, a live daily one-hour show is broadcast on YouTube from 6-7pm, looking at all the competition action and other cultural events taking place on the side-lines, fans can also head to the festival area at ADNEC (until March 20) to try out watching the series on Samsung VR headsets. meetthedetermined.com

DUBAI

Art Week

A prominent line-up of exhibitions and programming through the week at Alserkal Avenue, as contemporary art galleries and non-profit institutions present more than 20 new exhibitions. The Majlis Talks series will present panels with artists and curators in The Yard with today’s line up features Johan Creten in conversation with Rebecca Anne Proctor, at 3.30pm; Soraya Sharghi in conversation with Nadine Khalil at 4.15pm; book launch and talk with Jitish Kallat in conversation with Nada Raza, Shumon Basar and Catherine David at 5pm. At Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz. Open studios from 11am to 8pm, exhibitions from 6-10pm today, and 10am-7pm from tomorrow, until March 23. alserkalavenue.ae

1st year Anniversary

Scalini Dubai celebrates its first anniversary with a lively evening of traditional Italian cuisine and live music from Italian tenor singer Rino Scaturro Tenore flown especially to perform at the occasion. A la carte menu will be on offer. At Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah, 8pm onwards. Call 04-3490068

Dabangg: Stunt Spectacular

Bollywood Parks Dubai has re-launched its popular hit live show Dabangg: Stunt Spectacular with more drama and action, themed around the hit movie Dabangg. Organised in a Bollywood-themed cinematic setting, the show features live stunts, explosions and dramatic song and dance sequences as police officer Chulbul Pandey risks everything to save the love of his life, Rajo. This 22-minute show takes spectators on an adventure three times every day, and is free along with the general entry ticket priced at Dh99. bollywoodparksdubai.com

Dubai Metro Music Festival

A celebration of global music with a line-up of 25 musicians from across the world. Performances take place from 6am to 11am and 4pm to 9pm and will be rotated to cover the five metro stations – Burjuman, Union, DMCC, Mall of the Emirates and Burj Khalifa (peformances from 12-4pm). Among the musicians are Emirati guitarist Khadija Salem, Jordanian Hand Pan performer Kdun Ebrahim Allbaz, Syrian Qanun player Rami Kanjou and Saudi Arabian melodica player Taher Al Bahrani. Free.

Cherry Blossom Festival

Celebrate the festival at Izakaya with a special seasonal spring set-menu crafted for the occasion. Dh175 per person for a set-menu, available every Monday in March from 6pm until 11.30pm. At JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. Call 04-4143000

Meatless Monday

Toro + KO, the Barcelona-inspired tapas restaurant at the The Square, City Walk, launched its Meatless Monday promotion. Guests who opt for large vegetarian Paella, serving up to four, can either avail a free beverage bottle. Available, every Monday (all day), priced at Dh310 serving up to four guests. torodubai.com

Register for Creative Media Camps

SAE Institute, the creative media educator is hosting three creative media camps in film, animation or design, for students between the ages of 12 and 16. Located at Dubai Knowledge Park, the five-day camps begin on March 31, costing Dh1,500. Call 04-3606456.

Anniversary Special

Experience a performance by live band Julia & Petro Jazz Duo to lighten up your evening. 30 per cent discount on select food items all day and night, at Nelson’s, Media Rotana Hotel. Call 04-4350000.

SHARJAH

Wildlife Treat to Nature Enthusiasts

Mleiha Archaeological Centre in Sharjah has launched an Arabian experience tour for visitors and expats, that take you across Mleiha’s ever-changing sand dunes in a 4x4 vehicle, a fatboy bike or on an ArchaeoMog. During the tour, witness Arabian foxes, desert gazelles and other guardians of the region. Call 06-8831111. discovermleiha.ae