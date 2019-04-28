Your guide to all the things happening around the country

ABU DHABI

Artists and the Cultural Foundation: The Early Years

Image Credit: Supplied

Exhibition showcasing some of the earliest work by influential Emirati artists, including Dr Najat Makki, Hassan Sharif, Mohammad Yousif, Mohamad Ahmad Ibrahim and others. Alongside these, modern sculptures and new commissions by these artists and subsequent generations are featured, including work from Azza Al Qubaisi, Jalal Luqman and more. An archival presentation room displays a series of works on paper related to the history of Cultural Foundation, including a range of brochures and hand-made exhibition posters from prior exhibitions, as well as photographs and clippings covering the history of the institution. At The Cultural Foundation, until June 6.

culturalfoundation.ae

2019 Galleries at MAS

An accessible way for residents to discover and engage with the art world, as part of the Abu Dhabi Art’s programme. Ten of Abu Dhabi Art’s regular participating galleries are showcasing photographs and paintings for sale at prices ranging from Dh350 to Dh15,000, as well as limited edition prints and paintings by established artists. Open from 9am to 8pm at Gallery A in Manarat Al Saadiyat, until June 8.

abudhabiart.ae

DUBAI

George Michael Tribute

Image Credit: Supplied

Direct from London’s West End Fastlove is in Dubai for one night only paying tribute to the late great George Michael. Relive classic hits including Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith and more through the energy of his 35-year pop history. Performed by a professional cast of singers, dancers and a full band creating an authentic sound with visuals. At Dubai Opera, 8pm. Tickets start from Dh95.

dubaiopera.com

An Evening With Chef Heinz Beck

Image Credit: Supplied

Chef Heinz Beck returns to Dubai for a special evening to create and serve a choice of exclusive five and seven course set menus showcasing his signature deconstructed cuisine. Gastronomers are invited to experience a culinary journey at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai, Palm Jumeirah. Five-course menu at Dh580 per person, Dh990 per person with pairings and Dh700 for the seven-course menu, Dh1,250 with pairings, 6.30-11pm.

Call 04 818 2222

Out of Office

Those looking for a lush start to the evening can indulge in hand-selected Dibba Bay oysters, bringing a classic twist to your plans. Daily from 6-8pm, six oysters and a beverage for Dh110, at Verve Bar & Brasserie, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City. Also, happy hours from 4-8pm, with special prices on signature blends.

vervebrasserie.com

The Fridge Concert Series

Image Credit: Supplied

Season 29 of the music series is underway. Today, Monteath (pictured) perform melodic, groove-oriented original compositions and will be launching their debut album Moonlight, supported by Rony Sarkis. At The Fridge Dubai, Alserkal Avenue. Doors open at 7.30pm, show at 8pm. Entry free for those aged below 13, those aged under 21 pay Dh30 at the door and Dh50 for adults.

thefridgedubai.com

Free Outdoor Cinema

Film buffs are invited to lounge on bean bags and watch blockbusters for free, by the waters of Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall. Today, Kung Fu Panda 3 will be screened. The outdoor cinema seats 150 people, at 7pm, entry is free for all. Tomorrow, the series culminate with a final screening of Aquaman.

Grow your social circle

Dubai’s social networking event – My Friends Your Friends (MFYF) - returns for its 8th edition at Neos, The Address Downtown, 6-9pm. Connect, share ideas and make friends amongst talented people. Entry is free, register to attend.

myfriendsyourfriends.com

Monday Maki Madness

Tanuki at The Dubai Mall is offering diners any plate of maki from its fusion menu with over 25 different varieties to choose from, for Dh25, between 6-11pm every Monday.

tanukidubai.com

Iftar with a difference

Image Credit: Supplied

The newly-launched Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, will host an Indian set-menu with non-vegetarian and vegetarian options, during Ramadan. It’s taste and theatre rolled into one, and available from sunset until 8.30pm. Vegetarian menu at Dh195 per person and non-vegetarian menu at Dh230 per person, both include Ramadan juices.

Call 04 414 3000

SHARJAH

Apply for Focal Point Publishing Grant

Sharjah Art Foundation is inviting artists, writers, collectives and independent publishing houses working with art publications and printed matter to apply for the inaugural publishing grant. Applicants can submit an application and an overview of the project for which they seek support. Focal Point is Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual art book fair organised to present a wide range of printed matter alongside a public programme, set to take place from November 14 to 16 in Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, Sharjah’s Arts Square. Deadline for applications is June 8. s