Dubai: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, is cementing itself as the ultimate ladies’ night destination with 11 popular venues rolling out unbeatable offers to suit different tastes and budgets.

The place for a catch up with the girls whether it is to blow of some steam ahead of the weekend or enjoy a mid-week meal with a few bevvies, there are an assortment of dining options to complement the 33 free beverages available between 6pm – 11pm across the participating eleven venues.

On entry, ladies are invited to pick up their ‘Souk It Up’ map from any of the participating venues, which shows them how to navigate around the Souk and provides further information on available offers.

Folly by Nick & Scott

Joining the line-up from this week, Nick Alvis and Scott Price have pulled together 15 classic dishes to choose from as part of a three-course menu priced at Dh250, inclusive of 3 free beverages per person.

Ushna

The popular Indian venue is offering 3 free beverages with a minimum spend of Dh50 per person.

Times of Arabia Gold

The Middle Eastern fine dining venue is offering 3 free beverages with a minimum spend of Dh75 per person, the venue will also house live entertainment through the evening.

Publique

Starting Wednesday August 26, in a more casual setting is Publique, known for its French alpine vibes. Ladies can get 3 free beverages upon a minimum spend of Dh120 per person.

McGettigan’s

Known for its authentic Irish hospitality, the waterfront bar is offering 3 free beverages on the purchase of a Dh50 food voucher per person, with the promise of live music by Irish musician Pete Fagon.

Belgian Beer Café

Enjoy vintage Belgian bistro vibes with 3 free beverages on offer on purchase of any food item per person.

Anar

Offering Persian cuisine, ladies are invited to enjoy 3 free beverages with a minimum spend of Dh50 per person.

Americano

Head to this avant-garde American-style bar to enjoy 3 free beverages, with a minimum spend of Dh75 per person accompanied by an atmosphere backdrop of Latino music brought to life by their resident DJ.

Beverage only Deals:

Perry & Blackwelder’s

The original American smokehouse is offering 3 free beverages without any minimum spend.

One for everyone – Wingman Wednesdays: Enjoy unlimited chicken wings for just Dh99 per person.

The Noodle House

The Asian fast-casual dining concept is also inviting ladies to let their hair down and enjoy 3 free beverages per person without any minimum spend.

Trattoria

The Italian waterfront dining destination is offering 3 free beverages per person without any minimum spend. Additionally, Trattoria’s ‘All You Can Eat’ pasta deal at just Dh99 is guaranteed to delight pasta lovers.

Happy Hour Deals:

Trader Vic’s, home of the original Mai Tai, will run a Wednesday happy hour special from 4pm to 7pm offering guests 50 per cent off on selected cocktails, house beverages, hops and spirits while enjoying live performances by its popular Cuban band.