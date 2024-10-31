How has the introduction of corporate tax in the UAE affected the financial planning and reporting practices of businesses operating in the region?

The implementation of corporate tax in the UAE has substantially reshaped the financial planning and reporting practices of businesses operating within the region. Companies are now obligated to adhere to stringent financial record-keeping standards and undergo periodic audits to ensure compliance with the Corporate tax regulations. Companies with annual revenue over Dh50 million must prepare audited financial statements under IFRS. Those below this threshold can use IFRS for SMEs. Additionally, Qualifying free zone companies seeking the 0 per cent tax rate must also maintain audited financial statements regardless of their revenue.

What are some of the key challenges that businesses in the UAE face in complying with the new corporate tax regulations, and how can they overcome these challenges?

UAE businesses face challenges in complying with new corporate tax regulations. Understanding the law, calculating taxes, and meeting deadlines are demanding. Cross-border issues like foreign taxation, withholding taxes, transfer pricing, and economic substance also arise. To ensure compliance, businesses must integrate compliance activities into their operations, maintain proper documentation, and evaluate double tax treaties. To overcome challenges, they should seek professional advice, use accounting software, establish internal controls, and stay updated on tax law changes. By proactively addressing these challenges, UAE businesses can minimize their risk of non-compliance.