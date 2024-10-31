What are the factors that allow students to gain a global perspective through their executive education at Westford?

Executive education at Westford is designed to offer professionals a global perspective, which is essential for success in today’s interconnected business world. We achieve this through several key factors. First, our partnerships with prestigious global universities and business schools such as Abertay University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Gloucestershire amongst others provide access to internationally recognized curricula and faculty members with diverse expertise.

Second, our executive programs focus on global business case studies, cross-cultural management, on site leadership and research boot camps, equipping participants to lead in international contexts. We also offer international exposure through our WeConnect with Business Leaders platform, International Leadership programs etc with highly diverse cohort of professionals from around the world. These elements foster a deep understanding of global business dynamics and leadership challenges.

What trends do you see in executive business studies over the next five years, and how can Westford provide students with a platform to be suitably prepped for change in the immediate future?

Over the next five years, executive business studies will increasingly focus on digital transformation, sustainability, and agile leadership. With the rapid advancement of AI, big data, and machine learning, there will be greater demand for executives who understand how to leverage technology for strategic decision-making. Additionally, there will be a growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical leadership as businesses navigate environmental and social responsibilities.

At Westford, we are preparing our executive students for these trends by integrating courses on digital innovation, leadership in the age of AI, and sustainable business strategies into our programs. We emphasize experiential learning, where executives can apply what they learn in real-world scenarios, enabling them to adapt swiftly to changing environments. Our faculty and guest speakers from global industries ensure that our students are equipped with the latest insights and practical skills to thrive in the future.

As Co-founder and CEO of this higher education institution, what is the legacy you hope to leave behind for future managers and heads in the education sector?

The legacy I hope to leave behind is one of transformation and impact. I want Westford to be remembered as an institution that not only delivered high-quality education but also empowered individuals to become leaders who drive positive changes in their industries and communities. For future managers and heads of higher education,