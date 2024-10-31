The UAE Cyber Security Council is set to host the Government Cybersecurity Summit, a pivotal event focused on the theme “Building Cyber Resilience to Safeguard UAE’s Digital Infrastructures”, scheduled for November 5, 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, the summit is organized by Intellicon Events and will gather national and regional leaders, policymakers, and cybersecurity experts.

The summit is part of the UAE’s strategic vision to strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure amid rising digital threats. H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Cyber Security Council, emphasizes the need for a strong cybersecurity framework, stating, “Safeguarding critical infrastructure is essential to the UAE’s vision for a trusted, secure digital economy.” Led by the UAE Cyber Security Council, the National Cybersecurity Strategy deploys advanced threat detection, continuous monitoring, and rigorous risk assessments to protect national assets.

Highlighting the UAE’s commitment to innovation, H.E. Eng. Matar Almheiri, Assistant Secretary General of the Federal National Council, noted, “The public sector can use emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and cloud computing to boost security while addressing privacy concerns.” The summit will also spotlight the role of local partnerships and private cloud infrastructure, essential for secure data management and regulatory compliance in government institutions.

Panels will cover critical topics such as strengthening cyber defences, emerging AI-powered threats, and strategies for collaborative cybersecurity. Dr. Victor Mateu Meseguer, Acting Chief Researcher at the Technology Innovation Institute, outlines a modern, multi-layered approach, saying, “Contemporary cybersecurity practices must adopt defence-in-depth strategies to eliminate single points of failure and implement secure-by-design principles.”

The summit will also feature industry leaders sharing best practices. Charles Lobo, Regional Risk Officer at Visa CEMEA, remarked, “Collaboration is vital for innovation and for securing the public sector in response to evolving digital threats.” Visa’s approach leverages AI to manage approximately 20 billion security events daily, emphasizing robust, zero-trust architecture and continuous optimization.

Eng. Adel Rashed Almehairi, Director of the UAE Computer Emergency Response Team, adds, “To safeguard critical national infrastructure, governments should establish effective cyber governance and develop comprehensive national cybersecurity strategies.” This focus on partnerships, aligned with frameworks like the UAE Information Assurance Standard, ensures a resilient national defence.

Khaled Essam Ali, Executive Director of Technology at the Dubai Future Foundation highlighted, "Balancing innovation with cybersecurity is essential - integrating advanced cybersecurity measures into digital transformation strategies helps us proactively manage cyber threats as we innovate."

The Government Cybersecurity Summit 2024 will provide a crucial platform for developing strategic initiatives and solutions aimed at fortifying the UAE’s digital security, fostering public trust, and inspiring collaborative innovation to counter the increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.