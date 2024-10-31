Abu Dhabi: After a thorough vetting process, Abu Dhabi’s United States Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) facility has fully transitioned to Zayed International Airport from the old airport, its operator, Abu Dhabi Airports, announced Thursday.

The new US CBP facility will allow passengers to complete all US immigration, customs, and agriculture inspections before departing from Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Airports said in a statement that the new preclearance facility eliminates the need for lengthy queues upon arrival in the US, ensuring an expedited journey for all passengers travelling to the US from Abu Dhabi.

“Following a smooth transition and close collaboration with US CBP, the new facility underwent an extensive and thorough vetting process confirming all protocols, as well as the readiness of systems, equipment, and personnel,” the statement said.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “This facility strengthens our ambition to be a leading travel hub, offering passengers a distinctive travel experience unparalleled in our region.”

She added, “We are incredibly proud to have completed the transition of the new US Customs and Border Protection facility to Zayed International Airport. This is a unique offering that allows us to stand out in the region as the first and only US Preclearance and reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class services and convenience to our passengers.”

Airport authorities said the facility features a cutting-edge biometric technology platform, including facial comparison capture devices at dedicated CBP boarding gates and corresponding agent display devices, which further enhance security and efficiency.

The USCBP preclearance facility is now available for all Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi to the US.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, “With all Etihad flights now pre-clearing in Abu Dhabi, our guests can bypass arrival queues and, if connecting within the US, enjoy seamless transfers with minimal connection times through our partner airlines.”

He added, “Our guests consistently tell us they value the efficiency and security that clearing customs before they arrive in the US affords them, and this is one of the many reasons they choose Etihad.