The prestigious Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024 will take place at the Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom tomorrow. Organised by JMB Project Management, the event promises to celebrate leadership, innovation, and outstanding achievements across various sectors, reinforcing the region’s commitment to excellence. Attendees from the Middle East and beyond will gather for an evening of celebration, networking, and inspiration, highlighting individuals and organisations that have made a significant impact in their industries.

The event is organised under the patronage and presence of Shaikh Jasher Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

With the focus on recognising regional and global excellence, this year’s summit will honour more than 30 exceptional awardees in categories spanning leadership, healthcare, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

Keynote speakers and global participation

The summit features keynote speeches from the following renowned leaders

• Dr Adil Dalal, a leadership expert and recognised speaker

• Ahmed Al Mahmood, a government advisor and excellence assessor

• Joanne Mwangi, founder of PMS Group Africa, specializing in business innovation

• Claudia Pinto, Head of Philanthropy for H.H. Shaikh Marwan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

• Dr Fatma Al Hashimi, Director of the Hortman Stem Cell Laboratory, the first GMP stem cell and molecular laboratory in the UAE

• Alia Noor, a seasoned tax and compliance expert

• Adnan Al Noorani, a visionary leader in public administration

• Emma Kawawa, an esteemed entrepreneur and women’s empowerment advocate

These global experts will deliver insights on leadership, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and sustainability, aligning with the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to inspire excellence and innovation across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

Celebrating excellence: Award categories and honorees

This year’s awardees are leaders and trailblazers who exemplify the highest standards of excellence in their respective fields. Among the key award categories are:

• Excellence in Women's Empowerment Through Education: Renji Reghunadh

• Best Marketing and Media Agency: Gemma Rubio Rodrigo

• Best Wellness Programme: Parveen Smith

• Best Luxury Brand: Mohammed Shaheen

• Excellence in Healthcare: Samia Khoury

• Woman of the Year: Tina D. Lewis

• Emerging Business Woman of the Year: Madusha Muthunayagam

• Best Small Business: Abdulrahman Mustafa - Point it 4 me

• Most Inspiring Keynote Speaker: Dr Adil Dalal

• Excellence Award for The First Skincare Club for Anti-Aging: Dr Carole Semaan

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr Emma Kawawa

• Outstanding Female Entrepreneur: Milentina Marcus

• Best Life Coach Influencer: Dr Nadine Fahed Akwan

• Excellence in Global Healthcare: Dr Hani Dostinova

• Researcher of the Year: Mrinalini Choudhary

• Excellence in Women’s Entrepreneurship Empowerment: Dr Paris Shahverdi - Innova

• Visionary Leadership Award in Innovation and Excellence: Adnan Al Noorani

• Inspirational Woman of the Year: Engineering & Leadership: Dr Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi

• Inspirational Woman Leader: Eng. Maitha Alblooshi

• Business Leader of the Year: Eng. Ola Mahmoud Ebrahim

• Excellence in Ethical Coffee Sourcing and Production: Colin James Francis - Gostos Coffee

• Emerging Leader in Business Media: Firstread Media

• Excellence in AI and Data-Driven Marketing: Big Data Marketers

• Sustainable Tourism Visionary Award: Om Vilas

• Dermatology Excellence Award: Dr Deepika Solanki

• Yoga & Mindfulness Advocate of the Year: Priyanka Pahwa

• Visionary CEO of the Year: Fatema Al Rashdi

• Entrepreneurial Icon of Excellence: Lara Tabet

• Transformational Leader of the Year: Olga Percinschi

• Best Tech Startup: Abhishek Krishna - MOM Digital

• Beacon of UAE Real Estate Excellence – Priyank Shah – Buildcaps Real Estate

Sponsorship and support

The Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024 would not be possible without the generous support of its sponsors. This year’s sponsors include:

• Gold Sponsor: Aston Martin UAE

• Silver Sponsors: Solfut Middle East and I Have the Power

• Bronze Sponsors: Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants, AI Vista, Dr. Kasia and Paul Sterriker of Environmental Art by Kasia, and Claudia Pinto of The Empowering Women

• Floral Partner: Madusha Muthunayagam of Blooming Blossom Flowers

• Gift Partner: Magical Star Parties and Entertainments Services

• Media Partners: Womenpreneur, CEO Weekly UAE, and Entrepreneurial Arabia

An evening of glamour and recognition

The summit will provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking, learning, and celebration. Attendees will enjoy a red-carpet experience, gala dinner, and an evening packed with entertainment and recognition. The event is a reflection of Shaikh Mohammed’s vision of excellence, fostering a culture of achievement and innovation across the Middle East.