The Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024 is set to take place at the renowned Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom on Friday, November 1, 2024. Organised by JMB Project Management, this exclusive event will honour visionary leaders, innovators, and trailblazers who have made exceptional contributions to various sectors across the region. With over 30 awards to be presented, the Summit underscores the region’s unwavering commitment to recognising and fostering excellence.
The event is being held under the patronage and presence of Shaikh Jasher Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and aligns with the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has consistently championed leadership, innovation, and progress as pillars of growth in the UAE. Jennifer McShane Bary, Founder and CEO of JMB Project Management, states: “This Summit follows the inspiring vision of Shaikh Maktoum, who believes in the importance of recognising and celebrating excellence as a catalyst for further development and transformation within the region.”
Key award categories include Inspirational Woman of the Year, Excellence in AI and Data-Driven Marketing, Visionary Leadership Award, and Best Tech Startup. The evening will also feature keynote speakers who have traveled from the USA, Africa, the UK, and Europe to share their insights on leadership and innovation.
The event will commence at 3pm with a red-carpet networking session, followed by dinner and an elegant awards ceremony. With a dress code of black tie, ball gowns, and national dress, the Middle East Summit of Excellence promises to be a glamorous celebration of the best in the region.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://mesoe.ae or contact +971 55 929 4515.