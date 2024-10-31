The Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024 is set to take place at the renowned Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom on Friday, November 1, 2024. Organised by JMB Project Management, this exclusive event will honour visionary leaders, innovators, and trailblazers who have made exceptional contributions to various sectors across the region. With over 30 awards to be presented, the Summit underscores the region’s unwavering commitment to recognising and fostering excellence.

The event is being held under the patronage and presence of Shaikh Jasher Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and aligns with the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has consistently championed leadership, innovation, and progress as pillars of growth in the UAE. Jennifer McShane Bary, Founder and CEO of JMB Project Management, states: “This Summit follows the inspiring vision of Shaikh Maktoum, who believes in the importance of recognising and celebrating excellence as a catalyst for further development and transformation within the region.”