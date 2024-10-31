Dubai-based Malavika Sen made the transition to veganism eight years ago, and she hasn’t looked back since. “I used to enjoy steaks and good burgers like the next person, but after turning to veganism and more compassionate life choices, I really don’t feel as if I’m missing anything. I’m just careful about what I eat.” Her diet is vibrant and colourful, packed with fruits and vegetables that she loves to toss together into delicious salads. “And of course, I enjoy a good hummus too.”

Similarly, Nimisha Jain, an Abu Dhabi-based homemaker, and member of the Dubai Vegans Facebook community, turned to a vegan diet four years ago. It was a bit of a struggle initially, she admits. “It is difficult and exhausting at first, because you need to keep reading nutrition labels and explaining your needs at restaurants. Worse, I did have a few digestion troubles in the beginning, owing to so much fibre consumption, but I gradually learned along the way, how to plan my diet better, and so now I’m much happier with my meals and lifestyle choices,” she says.

For Jain, Sen and other vegans, veganism isn’t just a diet — it’s a movement that’s firing up conversations around the globe. For some, it’s the cornerstone of health, a lifeline for the planet, and a stand for animal welfare. For others, it’s a tough lifestyle with tricky trade-offs. So, what’s really at stake when you choose to go vegan?

For starters, what really is veganism?

Veganism is a philosophy and way of living which seeks to exclude — as far as is possible and practicable — all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing, or any other purposes. Image Credit: Pexels.com

The term ‘vegan’ was created in 1944 by a group of vegetarians in England who branched off from the Leicester Vegetarian Society to establish the Vegan Society. They committed to avoiding not only meat but also dairy, eggs, and all other animal-derived products. The word ‘vegan’ itself is a blend of the first and last letters of ‘vegetarian’. By 1949, veganism had its first formal definition, which has evolved slightly to its current form. According to the Vegan Society, a UK-based organisation, veganism is “a philosophy and way of living which seeks to exclude — as far as is possible and practicable — all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing, or any other purposes.”

What does a vegan diet include?

Packed with fibre, antioxidants, and vital nutrients, vegan diets have been linked to numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. Image Credit: Shutterstock

As Fiona Walsh, a clinical dietitian based in Dubai, explains, vegan diets are comprised solely of plant-based foods. This includes fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, nut butters, plant-based dairy alternatives, and whole grains, while completely excluding animal products like eggs, dairy, meat, poultry, and seafood. “A vegan diet also eliminates animal byproducts such as honey and lesser-known ingredients like whey, casein, lactose, egg white albumen, gelatin, carmine, shellac, and fish-derived omega-3 fatty acids.”

The diet is naturally rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains, which are all nutritional powerhouses, she says. Cynthia Bou Khalil, dietician at Medcare Dr Saeed Al Shaikh Gastro & Obesity Centre, Dubai, explains, that tacked with fiber, antioxidants, and vital nutrients, vegan diets have been linked to numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. This diet can also be lower in calories and saturated fats, helping with weight management and overall vitality.

So, what are the benefits of veganism?

When approached mindfully, a vegan diet can bring benefits like improved heart health, reduced risks of diabetes and cancer, and support for weight loss, explains Walsh and Aleesha Patel, a UK-based clinical dietician and nutritionist.

Heart health

When people focus on a diet that is filled with unprocessed plant foods, they do benefit from a high intake of fiber, antioxidants and essential nutrients that support heart health. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Adopting a plant-based diet could do wonders for your heart, largely due to its lower levels of saturated fat and cholesterol compared to diets that include animal products. “Foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds are naturally low in saturated fat, which is known to raise cholesterol levels and contribute to the buildup of plaque in arteries,” adds Patel, adding that high cholesterol and arterial plaque are major risk factors for heart disease, hypertension, and stroke.

Research backs this: A 2019 review published in the Journal of the American Heart Association linked plant-based diets — especially those that reduce or eliminate animal products — with a significantly lower risk of cardiovascular disease. This includes not only heart disease, but also stroke and other circulatory issues. The review also noted that these diets were associated with a reduced risk of mortality from all causes, indicating the broad-reaching benefits of plant-based eating for overall longevity and well-being.

So as Patel says, when people focus on a diet that is filled with unprocessed plant foods, they do benefit from a high intake of fiber, antioxidants and essential nutrients that support heart health. Fiber, found abundantly in plant foods, helps to regulate blood pressure, lower cholesterol, and maintain healthy blood vessels. Antioxidants, meanwhile, combat inflammation, another key contributor to cardiovascular disease.

Guarding against diseases

Vegan and vegetarian diets are also associated with a reduced risk of various chronic conditions, including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. This correlation is attributed to the emphasis on nutrient-dense, plant-based foods, along with the reduction or elimination of animal products, which often contain higher levels of saturated fats and cholesterol.

A large-scale study published in the US-based medical journey Nutrients in 2021 reviewed dietary patterns and Type 2 diabetes risk, finding that individuals who adhered to vegan or vegetarian diets had a significantly lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The study showed that plant-based diets promote better insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control due to their high fiber content and lower glycemic load.

Weight loss

Weight loss is also a potential upside to veganism, as studies aim to prove. In fact, a systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine in 2016 analysed data from multiple randomised controlled trials and found that vegan and vegetarian diets resulted in greater weight loss compared to omnivorous diets over both short and long-term periods.

The benefits are plenty, for sure. However, there are a few things to keep in mind, before going vegan. As Sushma Ghag, clinical dietitian, Aster Hospital, Mankhool and Khalil say that if not properly planned, a vegan diet may lead to reduced caloric intake and deficiencies in fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. "One significant concern about the vegan diet is the potentially limited protein intake, which may provide lower energy for body functions compared to vegetarian and meat-based diets," she says. Other important deficiencies can include vitamins such as vitamin B12 and vitamin D. Vitamin B12, a water-soluble vitamin predominantly found in animal-based products, plays a vital role in hematopoiesis and the nervous system.

Challenges of vegan diets: The lack of nutrients

Embracing a green lifestyle is a commendable choice, but it can come with its own set of challenges — especially when it involves cutting out animal products. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Embracing a green lifestyle is a commendable choice, but it can come with its own set of challenges — especially when it involves cutting out animal products, explain the specialists. Foods like fish, meat, and eggs provide vital components such as vitamin B12, iron, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and high-quality protein.

Patel explains further, “Take vitamin B12, for instance. This vitamin is vital for energy production and proper neurological function. Without it, you might find yourself battling fatigue, weakness, and even more serious health issues. Then there's iron, another nutrient that often falls short in plant-based diets. Sure, lentils, beans, and spinach are great sources of iron, but the catch is that this plant-based iron isn’t as easily absorbed by the body as the heme iron found in animal products. This can lead to iron deficiency anemia, which presents symptoms like fatigue, paleness, and a weakened immune system.”

Furthermore, calcium is also a critical player in bone health, and it's commonly sourced from dairy, adds Ghag. For those avoiding animal products, finding alternatives becomes essential. Fortified plant milks, tofu, and leafy greens can help bridge the gap, but without sufficient calcium, you could be putting your bones at risk for weakness and osteoporosis, explains Mahira Shariff, an Abu Dhabi-based physician. “Don’t forget about omega-3 fatty acids, which is essential for maintaining heart and brain health. While fatty fish are the gold standard for omega-3s, plant-based options like flaxseeds and walnuts offer alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). However, the body’s ability to convert ALA into the more beneficial forms—EPA and DHA—is limited, which means you might not be getting enough of these vital fats in your diet,” she says.

What is EPA and DHA? EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) are both types of omega-3 fatty acids that are crucial for various aspects of health.

How to overcome the potential challenges

However, with the right strategies and knowledge, these challenges can be effectively managed, explains Walsh. Here are some solutions to address the lack of key nutrients, after consulting healthcare professionals.

Vitamin B12

• Fortified foods: Look for fortified plant-based foods such as breakfast cereals, plant milks, and nutritional yeast that contain added B12. This can help ensure you’re getting sufficient amounts in your diet, explains Khalil.

• Supplements: Consider taking a B12 supplement, especially if you are not consuming fortified foods regularly. B12 is crucial for energy production and neurological function, making supplementation a vital component of a vegan diet.

Consuming foods like pea protein and walnuts can also benefit a vegan diet. Among micronutrients, certain B-complex vitamins, such as biotin, cobalamin, folate, which are essential for bacterial metabolism, can be synthesised by the gut... - Sushma Ghag, clinical dietitian, Aster Hospital, Mankhool

Iron:

Optimise absorption: While plant-based sources of iron (like lentils, beans, and spinach) are beneficial, pairing them with vitamin C-rich foods (like citrus fruits, bell peppers, and broccoli) can enhance iron absorption. Avoid drinking tea or coffee with meals, as tannins can inhibit iron absorption.

Choose the right sources: Incorporate a variety of iron-rich plant foods, such as quinoa, chickpeas, and pumpkin seeds, to meet your iron needs more effectively. "Consuming foods like pea protein and walnuts can also benefit a vegan diet. Among micronutrients, certain B-complex vitamins (such as biotin, cobalamin, folate, niacin, pantothenic acid, pyridoxine, riboflavin, and thiamin, which are essential for bacterial metabolism, can be synthesised by the gut," explains Ghag.

Calcium

Diverse food sources: Focus on calcium-rich foods like tofu, which is made with calcium sulfate, leafy green vegetables (such as kale and collard greens), almonds, and sesame seeds.

Monitor intake: Aim for a balanced diet that meets your daily calcium needs to help maintain bone health and prevent osteoporosis.

Omega-3 fatty acids

• Include ALA Sources: Incorporate plant-based sources of omega-3s, such as flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and hemp seeds, into your meals. Adding these to smoothies, oatmeal, or salads can boost your omega-3 intake.

• Consider Algal Oil: If you're concerned about adequate EPA and DHA levels, consider algal oil supplements. These are derived from algae and provide a direct source of the beneficial omega-3 fatty acids without relying on conversion from ALA.

Protein

• Variety is key: Ensure you’re consuming a variety of plant-based proteins, including legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and soy products. This variety helps provide all essential amino acids over the course of the day.

• Track your intake: Monitor your protein intake to ensure you’re meeting your dietary needs. Consider using apps or journals to track your food intake if needed.

Is veganism for you?