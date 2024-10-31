Dubai: Today marks the official end of the UAE’s amnesty programme. From tomorrow, November 1, employers who hire illegal residents will face fines of up to Dh1 million.
Inspections will be conducted at companies to ensure compliance with the UAE’s residency and labour regulations. These penalties are in accordance with the recently amended UAE Labour Law—Federal Decree by Law No. 33 of 2021.
1. Penalties for illegal employment of workers and minors
The decree imposes fines of no less than Dh100,000 and no more than Dh1 million on any employer:
• Who employs workers without a proper permit;
• Hires workers or brings them to the country and fails to provide them with a job;
• Misuses work permits, or shuts down a business or suspends its activities without settling workers' rights, in violation of the new decree and its Executive Regulations.
The same penalties apply to the illegal employment of minors or allowing minors to work in violation of the law by their guardians.
a) Employs a worker with no permit to work for him or her.
b) Recruits or employs a worker, and leaves him or her unemployed.
c) Uses work permits for purposes other than those for which they are issued.
d) Closes an establishment or suspends its activity without taking the procedures for settling the rights of workers, in violation of the provisions of this law by decree, its executive regulation and the resolutions issued in implementation thereof.
e) Employs a juvenile in violation of the provisions of this Law by Decree.
f) Agrees to employ a juvenile in violation of the provisions of this Law by Decree, who has guardianship or custodianship over the juvenile.
2. Stricter penalties for false Emiratisation
The updated decree introduces criminal penalties for fake recruitment practices, including false Emiratisation. Employers who are found guilty of violating the laws or executive regulations governing the labour market by falsely claiming to employ one or more individuals will face fines between Dh100,000 and Dh1 million. This penalty will increase depending on the number of workers involved in the fraudulent employment.
Additionally, the new decree states that criminal proceedings for fictitious employment, including fraudulent Emiratisation, can only be initiated at the request of the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation or their authorised representative.
3. Options for early settlement
The decree also gives the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) the authority to resolve these cases at the employer's request before a court ruling is made. To do so, the employer must pay at least 50 per cent of the minimum fine and reimburse the government for any financial incentives received by their fictitious employees.