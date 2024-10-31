Article 60 (1) of UAE Labour Law

1. A fine not less than Dh100,000 and not exceeding Dh1 million shall be imposed on any person who:

a) Employs a worker with no permit to work for him or her.

b) Recruits or employs a worker, and leaves him or her unemployed.

c) Uses work permits for purposes other than those for which they are issued.

d) Closes an establishment or suspends its activity without taking the procedures for settling the rights of workers, in violation of the provisions of this law by decree, its executive regulation and the resolutions issued in implementation thereof.

e) Employs a juvenile in violation of the provisions of this Law by Decree.

f) Agrees to employ a juvenile in violation of the provisions of this Law by Decree, who has guardianship or custodianship over the juvenile.