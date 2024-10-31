Dubai: Tributes are pouring in for Colm McLoughlin, the visionary leader behind Dubai Duty Free, who passed away on Wednesday in the UK after a brief illness, according to an official DDF statement.

The Irishman, aged 81, retired in May as Executive Vice Chairman and CEO after over 40 years with the company. Under McLoughlin's leadership since 1983, DDF's revenue soared from $20 million to $2.16 billion.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Duty Free, shared a heartfelt message on his X (formerly Twitter) account, stating, “It is with profound sadness that we bid farewell to Colm McLoughlin, whose dedication over four decades shaped Dubai Duty Free into the world’s largest single airport retailer. His passion, commitment, and pioneering spirit have left a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Dubai Airports, the home base of Dubai Duty Free, expressed their condolences, saying, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Colm McLoughlin, a distinguished leader and a beloved figure in the travel retail community. Colm’s warmth, wisdom, and dedication over the decades have inspired many in our industry and beyond. Our deepest sympathies to his family and our friends at Dubai Duty Free. His memory and impact will long be cherished.”

The Embassy of Ireland in the UAE also expressed its sadness on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Colm McLoughlin. Colm was a truly cherished member of our Irish community and leaves behind an incredible legacy. He will be greatly missed by us all. Deepest sympathies to his family and all at DDF.”