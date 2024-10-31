Dubai: Colm McLoughlin, the visionary force behind Dubai Duty Free, passed away on Wednesday, DDF confirmed to Gulf News. McLoughlin died in the UK yesterday following a short illness, according to an official statement from DDF. He was 81. A native of Ireland, McLoughlin lived in Dubai for over 40 years and led Dubai Duty Free from 1983 to his retirement in May of this year.

McLoughlin’s impact on Dubai Duty Free spanned over four decades. He steered its growth from modest beginnings to a business generating over $2.16 billion in 2023.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director, Dubai Duty Free said, “Colm was a great leader who built an award-winning retail business at Dubai Airport and steered its growth to a $2 billion business with over 6, 000 employees at the time of his retirement. He was a true friend who touched so many lives within the travel retail industry."

Cidambi said, "I join our Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and all of our employees in sending our deepest condolences to Colm’s wife Breeda, his son Niall and his daughters Tyna and Mandy and all of their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with Breeda and the family at this very difficult time.”

Under his leadership, Dubai Duty Free became one of the largest single airport operations in the world. He also continued to serve the Irish diaspora throughout his life in Dubai and was a recipient of the Irish Presidential Award in 2014 for his services to Ireland.

McLoughlin was part of a 10-member consultancy team from Aer Rianta, the Irish Airport Authority, which the Dubai Government contracted to launch the new duty-free operation in 1983. His initial contract with the government of Dubai was for six months but he went on to run the business for over four decades, DDF said in a statement.

He landed for the first time in Dubai on July 15, 1983, a day before his 40th birthday. Upon landing, he realised his luggage had yet to arrive. “The first thing I had to do was shop for clothes. So, I headed to Al Ghurair Mall. The mall was closed between 1 and 4 pm, which I was unaware of. So, I waited outside the mall for two hours, and the heat surprised me. Even when I stepped onto the balcony of my hotel room without footwear, it was as if my feet would burn. We were right in the middle of the summer,” he said in an earlier interview.

McLoughlin combined hard work and humility to expand Dubai Duty Free beyond its retail operation and into leisure. Today, Duty-Free employs over 5,000 people.

It operates a Leisure Division that includes The Irish Village in Garhoud, Studio One Hotel, The Century Village, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, and The Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

McLoughlin also helped establish the Dubai Duty Free Foundation in 2004 and was very proud of the work that was done to support 119 local and international charities. Apart from the business acumen, McLoughlin will be warmly remembered by many for his easy-going personality, his warmth, his generosity, extraordinary kindness and friendship. That will be his enduring legacy, said DDF.