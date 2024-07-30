Committed to medical pluralism

Dr Hafeel Ambalath, CEO & Co-founder, The Healers’ Clinic, says his brand is committed to medical pluralism, advocating an integrative approach wherever possible. “Our brand’s primary focus is on maintenance of health, a core principle of healthcare, which comprises two vital components: swasthya rakshanam (maintenance) and athura sevanam (care).

Dr Hafeel Ambalath

As a community-oriented healthcare facility, The Healers’ emphasises the importance of proactive maintenance and regular check-ups. These are conducted seasonally, at specific age milestones, and at potential risk points through the yearly life cycle. Our approach combines traditional wisdom with modern standards and tools, applied as needed.”

Using modern tools to analyse body types before initiating treatment using traditional and holistic healing practices such as ayurveda is a protocol that the Ayurheritage Ayurveda Clinic advocates as well, says Group Medical Director, Dr Jitha George.

Dr Jitha George

“This integration ensures personalised care rooted in Ayurvedic principles while leveraging advanced diagnostics. Our innovative approach fosters trust and confidence, providing patients with effective, customised healing solutions that adhere to ancient wisdom, yet embrace contemporary advancements,” she says, speaking exclusively to GN Focus.

At Keyani Wellness, Managing Director, Aliya Khan explains how the brand takes pleasure in bringing a spectrum of traditional holistic practices, delivered in their original forms as well as enhanced with modalities to suit and fit each individual visiting the centre.

Aliya Khan

“Our facilitators and practitioners come with a wealth of experience through many years of practice and dedication. We ensure on taking a fully rounded holistic view of our clients’ needs in order to maximise their holistic journey in our space. The clients’ confidence comes when they are able to fully understand and absorb the process set out for them, where they can fully benefit from the many mixed modalities and therapies offered to them.”

Aid in effective communication

For Dr Sreenath S., Consultant Physician at the Ayurmana Ayurveda & Panchakarma Center, combining Ayurveda’s ancient wisdom with modern diagnostic techniques presents yet another unique facet beneficial to both practitioner and patient. “This approach not only respects the unique constitution of each person according to Ayurveda but also leverages the precision and clarity provided by modern diagnostic tools,” says Dr Sreenath.

Dr Sreenath S.

“It enables doctors at Ayurmana to communicate effectively with patients about their health conditions in a manner that is understandable and relevant in today’s world. Furthermore, integrating modern techniques allows for deeper research insights, which can lead to further advancements in both ayurvedic and conventional medical practices.”

Dr Anju Varghese, Naturopath and Colon Hydro therapist, Dubai Herbal and Treatment Center offers a step-by-step guide on how the centre best combines ancient treatment with modern tools. “Traditional and complementary alternative medicine practiced by our licensed practitioners at the Dubai Herbal and Treatment Center incorporate modern medical diagnosis and natural treatment therapies for the patient’s well-being,” says Dr Varghese.

Dr Anju Varghese

“Once the patient visits our centre, an integrated and holistic treatment protocol is made for them. In any disease, a natural detoxification is the first step in the journey, followed by addressing symptoms and taking necessary preventive steps for the future.

“It all starts by addressing the patient’s present condition, the root cause of the disease, which could be lifestyle-related, and exploring treatment options in a natural and conventional way. The patients are in charge of their health, hence joint decisions are made on this journey that support self-realisation and strength. An overall change in the lifestyle and emotional status through counselling also enhances the prognosis of the patient. Regular follow-up treatment sessions are assigned, guiding the patient to follow a healthy path in life. Once the patient recovers, it instils confidence to always adopt a natural treatment plan. They then become pioneering guides within their family and friend circles to join this environment-friendly marathon to good health.”

Ancient alternative forms of medicine and treatment such as Ayurveda are particularly emphatic about the importance of food and diet as part of the holistic treatment process. However, with expat communities from more than a 100 nations calling the UAE home, managing dietery expectations could be a complicated ask for ayurvedic practicioners. Or not.

Meet universal dietary needs

At the Ayurmana Ayurveda & Panchakarma Center, the efforts are always directed at incorporating global flavours to align with its patients’ dietary needs and therapeutic goals, says Dr Muhsinath, Consulting Physician at the centre. “In Ayurveda, diet is not just about nutrition; it’s a holistic approach to achieving and maintaining balance in body and mind, tailored to an individual’s constitution, health status, and environmental factors,” says Dr Muhsinath.

Dr Muhsinath

“Agni, or digestive fire, has a major role in our overall health and well-being. Correcting Agni is the first step in any disease for which certain dietary restrictions are consistently recommended. While considering alternative therapy diets, even though it’s difficult to contemplate different tastes and flavours into a familiar one, we strive to incorporate these global flavours in a way that aligns with our patients’ dietary needs and therapeutic goals. For this, our team works closely to customise diets that are more palatable and culturally appropriate for our diverse patient base.”

At the Dubai Herbal and Treatment Center (DHTC), patients fly in from around the world seeking remedies, and the centre tries to choose a middle path in terms of nutrition and dietetics, making it adaptable to every culture and cuisine,” says Dr Varghese. “We had a 14-day juice detox plan designed around naturopathy, a well-recognised alternative medical system and that we added to the menu at our Eat Well restaurant. It showcases how adaptable we are as a brand.

"Furthermore, our Eat Well restaurant provides an extremely varied menu with dishes representing the many different cultures represented in Dubai. The inter-referral-designed treatment protocol at DHTC makes sure each patient has a chance to experience different natural therapies introduced from different parts of the world.”

Anticipate growth

There is growing acceptance for alternative therapies globally, and the same can be said of the UAE, with practicioners associated with UAE brands looking forward to playing committed roles in propagating popularity and interest.

“As people in the UAE became aware of the benefits of alternative therapies, there is a natural acceptance,” says Dr Muhsinath. “The major reason for this trend is the perceived limitation of modern medicine, as they focus on treating symptoms; we focus on the root cause of the illness and support the body’s natural healing mechanisms. Also, people are very aware of the side-effects of medication, especially for chronic conditions. An integrated approach can make the healthcare system more successful in the current scenario.

"Ayurmana, for the last five years, has built a distinct name within the Ayurveda community through its loyalty and customer recognition. The effectiveness of our treatment is reflected in our high patient recovery rates. Our patients consistently provide positive feedback and testimonials about their experiences at our clinic, and we are always dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to our patients.”

Dr Varghese from DHTC explains how the centre played pioneering roles in introducing different alternative therapies under one roof, understanding the growing demand of natural therapies in improving community health, aiding in the growing popularity of alternative therapies. “We believe each medical system comes with a vast amount of knowledge and experience that has been developed over centuries. Even though each system stands apart in its own infrastructure, DHTC takes a middle path, adapting to the growing needs of society. It tends to make new changes in the health field, adopting new technologies but still standing firm in its traditional values and concepts.

"Ayurveda patients referred for a naturopathy diet plan is just an example of this integration. With upcoming research and an evidence-based approach, we have managed to find ways to treat the patient with a combination that includes both orthodox and alternative medicine. In 2023, we also introduced the Care Plus clinic as an extension to the already existing forms of medicine that will allow patients to undergo both orthodox forms of treatment with a touch of holistic approach.