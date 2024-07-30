Keyani Wellness, located in the heart of Al Manara in Dubai, was established in 2021 with the view of serving the ever growing and changing holistic wellness needs of people and the community, may it be children, adolescents or adults.

Linda Sakr, founder of Keyani Wellness and a psychologist by profession, identified that people needed help coping with pain and losses due to the pandemic. Noticing that people were becoming more open to seeking help and receptive to understanding their situation, an idea began to form of creating a space that could bring people together, where they could learn, heal and grow in a safe environment.

We find interconnectedness of what we want to foster in the word Keyani, which originates from Arabic, Farsi and Urdu. It has multiple meanings: my essence / my existence / to be complete / to be fulfilled / majestic and of good nature.

Keyani’s mission is dedicated to creating and propelling communities to explore and participate in their wellness journeys, whilst helping individuals to cultivate awareness, courage and willpower with a wide range of wellness tools to become happier and healthier in their lives.

Holistic health and wellness is the practice of treating the whole person. This includes an individual’s physical, emotional, mental, social, spiritual and financial health. Holistic describes an approach to life, rather than focus on illness, achieving well-being through a process of working on both body and mind, contributing to a higher quality of life.

We are advocates of conscious living, taking charge of life by living with intention, purpose and authenticity. At Keyani we offer a range of services and wellness practices which include, but are not limited to psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, acupuncture, kinesiology, nutrition, structural integration, craniosacrel therapy, coaching, reiki, mediation and yoga. It also includes a vast range of workshops/events, with Serenitea tea house serving as a lovely relaxed place to find delicious teas and food.

Having hosted over 850 events in the last 2.5 years, we are able to provide these services with thanks to our locally-based practitioners and international practitioners, who visit Dubai from time to time and add beautiful diverse offerings.

Passion and professionalism are key at Keyani. Initiatives and activities are only pursued so long as they fit in with our holistic wellness mind-set and are provided by practitioners with the relevant expertise and experience. We are noticing a growing trend where SME and corporations recognise the benefits of related workshops for their leaders and staff. For years many successful entrepreneurs around the globe have promoted the importance of wellness within their businesses, but it seems like only now, post-pandemic that it has become more accepted to pivot wellness as an important pillar of an organisation.

The same is true for children. With the constant stream of information overload in today’s world, it’s easy for children and their parents to get lost and being unable to prioritise what is best for them and the development of their brains. As such we are seeing a greater demand for workshops catering to the mindfulness development of children.