Ayurmana Ayurveda and Panchakarma centre is a well-established chain of Ayurveda clinics, which is operating under licensed Ayurveda doctors and therapists. “Improving health for the well and curing illness for the ailing” is the concept of Ayurveda in treatment. Our aim is to provide authentic Ayurveda therapies in their purest form, with unique Ayurveda approaches, and to promote holistic wellness.

Ayurveda, at its core is about maintaining health and preventing disease. Rather than merely addressing symptoms, it emphasises the prevention of illness through a personalised approach that balances mind, body and spirit. The key to Ayurveda’s effectiveness in preventing disease lies in its recognition that each individual is unique, with their constitution, needs, and susceptibility. We consider each patient as a unique individual. Diagnosis and treatment are made depending on each patient’s personal condition.

Preventing disease is always preferable to treatment, and here at Ayurmana we provide a unique framework for doing this. By understanding the doshas (fundamental physiological governing principles of the body) and the individual’s unique constitution (Prakriti), we can help identify and mitigate potential health issues before they become serious problems. In Ayurveda there are six stages of disease; (accumulation, aggravation, dissemination, localisation, disruption and manifestation) There are no symptoms or vague complaints during the first four stages. Our expert Ayurveda professionals can identify these and help revert the conditions to health even before they manifest.

Ayurmana offers therapies and treatment that can address a range of health issues including immunity, mental health, anxiety, pain management, weight loss, skin and healthcare, sleep issues, psoriasis, eczema, eye care, arthritis, sciatica, gastric problems etc. We have more than 50 different types of treatments such as Kativasthi, an oil-based treatment for back pain and inflammation in the lumbosacral region; Elakizhi, a treatment with heated herbal poultices to reduce pains and musculoskeletal trauma; Njavarakizhi, a therapy to strengthen and nourish the body; and Shirodhara, a restorative therapy to ease stress and anxiety and that involves pouring medicated oil over the forehead.

The key component in Ayurmana’s Ayurveda treatment is Panchakarma therapy. It is the most effective method for physical cleansing and rejuvenation. A detox cleanses and strengthens the body. Periodic internal cleansing is advisable in this era of busy lifestyles. In Ayurveda oil massage is seen as an essential body maintenance tool that can be done on a daily basis and as regularly as possible. But in this fast-paced life it’s difficult to follow. So, it’s always better to do a periodic cleansing of the body with Panchakarma therapies to strengthen your bones and joints.