“It is impossible for anyone to find the correct function of a part unless he is perfectly acquainted with the action of the whole instrument”

A holistic approach to health goes beyond just treating the symptoms of disorders or just the disorder itself. Instead, it takes into consideration the physical, mental, emotional, and even social aspects of a personality. It sees them as being interconnected and interdependent, meaning — what affects one, affects the others.

What makes it different and unique?

“When diet is wrong, medicine is of no use. When diet is correct, medicine is of no need.”

- Ayurvedic proverb

Unlike the conventional approach, which often focuses on specifics, a holistic perspective looks at the bigger picture and how different factors contribute to the status of overall health. It likes to take control of your health rather than chase a disease, which comes because health was not looked after. It recognises that all of us are unique, with different needs and preferences. Hence, treatments too are tailored to individual needs and preferences.

What makes it sustainable?

“Truth in medicine is an unattainable goal, and the art as described in books is far beneath the knowledge of an experienced and thoughtful physician.”

- Al Razi (854-925CE)

A holistic approach focuses on simple, long-term and sustainable modifications in lifestyle, such as healthy eating habits, regular exercise, and stress management. These easy-to-follow practices foster lasting improvements in our overall wellness and well-being.

Encouraging active and equal participation from the individual in his or her journey to good health, a holistic approach imparts knowledge on the simple yet effective methods one could integrate into daily life for long-term benefits. Focusing on the root cause of disorders helps prevent future health problems and promote overall well-being.

How does it benefit everyone?

“The role of a healing physician is to assist individuals in restoring their body’s dynamic balance and guide them towards a sustainable path to health.” - Dr Hafeel Ambalath, CEO & Co-founder, The Healers’ Clinic

Leading to increased energy levels, a stronger immune system, better sleep, and improved mood, a holistic approach benefits the body and the mind in several ways. By focusing on prevention of illnesses through healthy lifestyle choices, potential health issues as well as dependence on medication could be avoided. A holistic approach also looks at managing stress and enhancing physical as well as emotional resilience, thus leading to an overall sense of wellness.

Promoting holistic philosophies in healthcare would encourage people to look at sustainable strategies in their own health. This would also strengthen their relationship with their ecosystem and culture. “The role of traditional knowledge, which is a part and parcel of any culture, needs to be encouraged based on its contemporary relevance,” mentions Dr Hafeel.

What’s in it for you?

“A holistic approach advocates periodic checkpoints. This is one of the pillars of the holistic philosophy of maintenance of health, which suggests that you should introspect upon your health and get yourselves checked at regular intervals – the lesser invasive the approaches, the better it is.” - Dr Saya, Medical Director & Co-founder, The Healers’ Clinic

The benefits of a holistic approach include increased energy levels and an improved sense of wellness and well-being, which contributes to a better quality of life. By focusing on prevention and on healthy lifestyle choices, you could reduce the risk of potential disorders.

You get to understand your body like never before, and feel responsible for and learn to manage your health and well-being. Holistic practices help manage stress, which in turn improves mental focus and emotional well-being. To sum it up, a holistic approach empowers you to take ownership of your health and well-being — and this is the foundation for long-term health and happiness.

“Generally, our outlook is that we spend on health. However, this perspective needs to change to ‘investing’ in health,” concludes Dr Saya.