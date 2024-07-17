For over two decades, Dubai Herbal and Treatment Center (DHTC) has been a pioneer in alternative healthcare in the UAE. Now, we are proud to announce becoming a DHA-recognised training facility for aspiring colon hydrotherapy students, marking another milestone in our commitment to holistic health and wellness.

Thy food is thy medicine

Even though most of us know this, we tend to forget it when we see food, or, when stress kicks in, when our choices may be less than ideal. This can result in a clogged digestive system. It is a gradual process that can slowly affect our digestion and absorption, paving the way for inflammation within the body. Here a full detoxification programme becomes mandatory to start the process of bringing your body back to full health.

One of the natural ways to detox is a 30-minute colon hydrotherapy procedure. The roots of colon hydrotherapy can be traced back to ancient civilisations, in Egypt and India, where enemas were used for therapeutic purposes. Colon hydrotherapy involves the gentle infusion of warm water into the colon through a tube inserted into the rectum by the therapist. It aims to cleanse the colon of accumulated waste, toxins, and gases.

Some of its key benefits are listed below:

Digestive health: It is often used as a supportive therapy for digestive issues such as constipation, bloating, and excess gas. By removing impacted fecal matter, colon hydrotherapy can alleviate discomfort and promote regular bowel movements.

Hydration: The infusion of water into the colon can hydrate the body and soften stools, making elimination easier and potentially reducing strain on the peristaltic movements.

Preventive health: Periodic colon cleansing may reduce the risk of colon cancer, other inflammatory diseases and digestive disorders by maintaining a healthy balance of gut flora and preventing toxin buildup.

Weight loss: Colon hydrotherapy can jump-start weight loss programmes by eliminating retained fecal matter and improving the digestion and absorption and thereby correcting the metabolism.

At DHTC, we continue to lead the way in alternative health care, offering state-of-the-art treatments and training. Join us in embracing a healthier future.