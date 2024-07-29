Are you getting diabetes in your 30s? | Reverse the process with Ayurveda remedies

These days, many young patients — both male and female — are diagnosed with uncontrolled diabetes and are looking for alternative methods to manage it without medication or injections. The main causes often relate to lifestyle factors like consuming junk food, sugary drinks, lack of exercise, inadequate sleep — especially from 10pm to 3am — and stress. Modern research suggests that early diabetes is primarily caused by insulin resistance, hormonal imbalance, fatty liver (which leads to glucose production from the liver), and cortisol due to stress.

Ayurvedic approaches emphasise lifestyle adjustments such as adopting a suitable diet, ensuring adequate sleep, practicing yoga for stress relief, and using specific herbs known for their beneficial effects on blood sugar levels. Panchakarma, a detoxification treatment, may also be recommended to support overall health and metabolic balance. Ayurveda’s holistic approach aims to address the root causes of diabetes and promote long-term wellness and avoid complications like vision loss, infertility and neuropathy.

- Dr Merlin Antony BAMS, MD (Ayu) Medical Director, Ayurmana, Sharjah (Orthopaedic and Marma Specialist - Rank Holder)

Gut, a second brain | An Ayurvedic view

Healthy digestion is considered a gateway to good mental health. In Ayurveda, Agni (digestive fire) denotes all factors responsible for digestion, metabolism and transformation. Poor Agni causes accumulation of ama (toxins) in our body and imbalances the doshas. This can affect bodily functions including mental health. For example, stress and anxiety can cause digestive symptoms like constipation, IBS etc.

How to make your gut and brain balanced

Make sure your daily diet includes yogurt, wholegrain, leafy vegetables, Omega-3 fatty acids, garlic, ginger and turmeric.

Boost your good hormones like dopamine and serotonin to improve digestion naturally by doing meditation, avoid judging thoughts and keep a positive approach. Do things that make you happy, and be content with what you have.

In Ayurveda, the prime therapy for every disease starts with correcting Agni. So, small changes in your diet and lifestyle can make an imbalanced element balanced, and make one feel healthy, happy and relaxed.

- Dr Anjali Jishnu BAMS (Ayu) | Consulting Physician, Ayurmana, Ajman (Musculoskeletal and skin specialist)

Health and well-being | View mind and body as one

Ayurveda focuses more on health and well-being, and it also heralded the path to achieve it. A key factor of Ayurveda is the idea that the mind and body are not separate. One’s entire life and lifestyle must be in harmony before one can truly be called healthy. Ayurveda defined health as “a state of equilibrium of Tridosha (fundamental physiological governing principles of the body), Agni (metabolic and digestive processes) and Dhatu (principles that uphold the formation of body tissue). Waste products are excreted well. The sense organs, mind and the soul are in a state of bliss.”

Ayurveda has the core competency and strategy of preventing disease. The effects of environment, food and lifestyle alteration, as well as stress can lead to disequilibrium of dosha, leading to disease. Ayurveda explains the concept of personalised medicine in its identification of Prakrithi of a person.

By knowing Prakrithi (an individual’s constitution or zone of balance), the physician knows what disease a person is predisposed to and can diagnose the disease in the early stages or before the disease manifests itself, while providing Ayurvedic treatment, diet, exercise and other lifestyle measures to adapt or follow.